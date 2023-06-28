Family of girl shot in the head holds peaceful anti-violence rally, as she undergoes multiple surgeries

Family and friends of Richianna DeGuzman are holding a gathering for peace in the community.
MAILI, Hawaii (KITV4) -- On Wednesday evening on the west side of Oahu, family and friends of Richianna DeGuzman held a gathering for peace in the community.
The 17-year-old is still fighting for her life after being shot in the head a week and a half ago.
Tonight's gathering taking place near the site of the shooting at Ma'ili Community Park.
More details tonight on KIKU at 9 p.m. and KITV at 10 p.m.
More KITV4 coverage on the Maili shooting:
