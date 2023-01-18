 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Family of boy killed in Big Island shooting range accident sues Boys Scouts of America

  • Updated
  • 0
Boy Scouts generic

HONOKAIA, Hawaii (KITV4) -- The family of 11-year-old Manuel Carvalho, who was shot and killed while on a Boys Scouts trip at Camp Honokaia, has sued the Boys Scouts of America for negligence. 

On Aug. 28, 2022, Big Island police reported that Carvalho was shot by a stray bullet from an AK-47 rifle that had been accidentally discharged at Camp Honokaia Boy Scout Camp. He was transported to Hilo Medical Center and later pronounced dead. 

Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com

Tags

Digital Content Producer

Kathryn spent the last decade in the Bay Area working in nonprofits, education, and communications consulting. She has a B.A. in English from St. Mary's College of CA and an M.A. in Public Affairs and Politics from the University of San Francisco.

Recommended for you

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK

An error occurred