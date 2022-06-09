Family members of Big Island helicopter crash victims speak

HONOLULU (KITV4) The identities of three of the passengers onboard the Paradise Helicopter's helicopter were released, following the crash on the Big Island Wednesday evening.
Three of the passengers are Clay Watson and his two daughters, Kennedy and Clayton. Taylor Tipton is Watson’s Brother- in-law and the spokesperson for the family. He says ,”The family is waiting for more information from authorities. And appreciate the thoughts and prayers from . We are not commenting on health conditions at this time.”
Clay Watson is a 48-year-old Chattanooga, Tennnesee auto dealer who was vacationing with his daughters on The Big Island. His 18-year-old daughters had recently graduated from High School.
Ladd Sanger is a licensed pilot and attorney and litigated a case in April , 2019 against K& S Helicopters, which operates Paradise Helicopters, when one of its choppers ran out of fuel and crashed. In that crash too, no one was seriously hurt. Sanger says, “In this case the operator has had several unfortunate accidents, I just finished a case last year where this operator was flying a helicopter and ran it out of fuel and crashed it.”
Sanger says, there are 3 major areas of concern tour helicopter companies should consider in The Islands. “Number 1, they need to follow the common air procedures manual it was written by the FAA to increase safety. Use twin engine helicopters on most of the flights especially on Kauai where the terrain is so unforgiving. Number 3, you need to make sure the pilots are trained specifically to the Hawaii topography, routes and micro-climates.”
Senator Chris Lee says, he is introducing a Bill that will require helicopter companies to report where, when and who they are flying, and establish a new helicopter safety working group to come up with recommendations to the FAA and local authorities about the operation of helicopter tours.
Cynthia is an award-winning journalist who returned to Hawaii as an Anchor/Reporter/MMJ from Houston. She is a graduate of the University of Hawaii with a B.A. and M.B.A. DM her on IG @CynthiaYipTV to share stories.