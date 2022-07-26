 Skip to main content
Family members identify girl, 14, who died of apparent drowning at Ala Moana Beach Park

Ketsina Westly Peter
Courtesy: Ketsina Westly Peter

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The 14-year-old girl who was in critical condition following an incident at Ala Moana Beach Park, Monday night has died, the Medical Examiner confirmed.

Family members identified the victim as Ketsina Westly Peter.

