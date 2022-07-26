Family members identify girl, 14, who died of apparent drowning at Ala Moana Beach Park

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The 14-year-old girl who was in critical condition following an incident at Ala Moana Beach Park, Monday night has died, the Medical Examiner confirmed.
Family members identified the victim as Ketsina Westly Peter.
“She was a loving and caring daughter and helped care of her dad and family. She is the daughter of Wesley and Mina Peter. She was a good student and her dad was a pastor,” family members told KITV4.
First responders were called out to the beach just after 7 p.m. Monday to reports of two apparent drowning involving a 14-year-old girl and a 9-year-old girl.
When Honolulu Emergency Medical Services (EMS) crews arrived they found the victims – the 14-year-old in critical condition and the 9-year-old in serious condition.
EMS crews tried to resuscitate the teen girl at the beach before she was rushed to a local hospital where she was later pronounced dead.
The 9-year-old girl was also taken to the hospital in serious but stable condition, EMS reported.
The 9-year-old girl still has not been identified and investigators have not disclosed their relationship. Authorities have not said if the girls were at the beach together or if other friends or family were present.
This is a developing story.
