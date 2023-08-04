Family members identify elderly couple killed in 3-car crash on H-1 near Aiea

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Family members have identified the victims in the deadly H-1 crash in Aiea as Ben and Dolores Lum of Salt Lake.
The crash happened Thursday afternoon on the eastbound side of the H-1 freeway, near the Kaonohi Street overpass.
According to crash investigators with the Honolulu Police Department, a 34-year-old man was heading east on H-1 when he rear-ended a car that was being driven by 81-year-old Dolores. Ben, 85, was a passenger in the vehicle.
After being hit from behind, police say Dolores lost control of the car, spun out, crossed multiple lanes of traffic, and was then broadsided by another car that was being driven by a 22-year-old man. The 22-year-old’s car then careened into a fourth vehicle that was being driven by a 57-year-old woman.
Dolores and Ben were both wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash. They were taken from the scene in critical condition and later died at the hospital from their injuries.
The 22-year-old driver was taken from the scene in serious condition. He has not yet been identified.
The 34-year-old driver was not seriously injured in the crash and refused treatment. He also has not been identified. No update was given on the 57-year-old woman who was driving the fourth car.
Investigators say they do not believe that speed, alcohol, or drugs played a factor in the crash. This incident remains under investigation.
This was the 29th and 30th deadly crash on Oahu so far in 2023, up from 26 over the same time in 2022.