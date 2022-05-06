Family holding out hope for California man missing on Maui

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST
SATURDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 20 to 30 kt and seas 7 to 11 feet.
* WHERE...All Hawaiian Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
MAUI COUNTY, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Family members of a missing man on Maui say they're holding out hope as search efforts continue.
Thomas Lockhart, 61, of Salinas, Calif. was last seen Sunday morning, May 1, at a Kipahulu Valley farm. His family reported him missing after he didn't come back from a jog in the Pipiwai Trails area.
Lockhart's sister, Carole Bass, says Lockhart was on Maui visiting his oldest daughter Madeline who works at a coffee farm.
"I heard from him about a week, or half a week, the Sunday before his trip. Just that he was excited about getting to see Madeline, realistic about a week's trip and what he can do in a week, and certainly happy to see Hawaii," Bass said.
Bass describes her brother as adventurous and said he is a former marathon runner who often goes on 10-mile runs and bike rides.
Some members of Lockhart's family including his other daughter have flown in to help in the search -- joining volunteers with "Maui Search and Rescue" and the "Search Tech Advisory Team".
Lockhart is described as being 6’1” tall and weighs approximately 165 pounds with grey hair and blue eyes.
Anyone with any information is asked to call Maui police.