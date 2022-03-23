Family, friends mourn for Waipahu teen killed after crashing e-bike

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...Northeast to east winds 20 to 30 knots, and seas up to
10 feet.
* WHERE...Big Island Leeward Waters, Big Island Windward Waters,
Big Island Southeast Waters, Maui County Leeward Waters, Kauai
Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai
Windward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County Windward Waters,
Oahu Windward Waters and Oahu Leeward Waters.
* WHEN...Through this afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
WAIPAHU, Hawaii (KITV4) -- The home of Sonny and Danika Crisostomo has been receiving a steady stream of guests over several days.
Friends and family have come to bid farewell to their son Syrus, who passed away after the fatal accident on Waipahu Street, Sunday.
Sydan Crisostomo, 19, gathered with friends near the corner of Waipahu Street and Peke Lane to remember the life of his younger brother and the connection they shared.
"He always wanted to be like me. And everything I had he wanted to do better. He liked cars because I liked cars. He always wanted to follow everything that I did. Always asked me advice on school, his girlfriend. I'd always be there to talk to him. It's hard," Sydan told KITV4.
"I didn't imagine how much hearts he touched around the community until the last couple of days. This boy touched so many hearts. This boy has the biggest heart. The biggest smile. You know, nothing was negative about him," said Syrus' father, Sonny.
How will the Waipahu intermediate 8th grader be remembered?
"I want him to be remembered by his smile. Everyone who knows him. That's how I want him to be remembered. His simile. And his little dimple under his eye when he did smile," said mother, Danika.