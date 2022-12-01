Family-friendly Show Aloha Land returns to Aloha Stadium By Mika Miyashima Mika Miyashima News Anchor and Reporter Author facebook Author twitter Author email Dec 1, 2022 Dec 1, 2022 Updated 29 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 3 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Aloha Stadium's parking lot has officially transformed into a Winter Wonderland.Tickets are on sale now for the 3rd annual 'Show Aloha Land,' which kicks off December 1st. Show Aloha Land 2022 The event features a dazzling drive-thru display of lights, 3,600 feet of snow, a zipline, food, and more.Show Aloha Land runs through December 31st.To get a ticket, tap here. Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Show Aloha Land Ticket Run Through Aloha Stadium Agriculture Geology Show Sport Wonderland Parking Lot Land Mika Miyashima News Anchor and Reporter Mika is the co-anchor for KITV4 Island News at 5, 6, and 10 p.m. Since joining KITV4 in 2016, Mika has also served as a multimedia journalist, weather, and traffic anchor. Author facebook Author twitter Author email Follow Mika Miyashima Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today More From KITV 4 Island News Local Several changes coming to routes for TheBus beginning on Dec. 15 Updated Nov 24, 2021 Local Sen. Fevella voices safety concerns at Halawa Correctional Facility Updated Nov 29, 2021 Local Chaminade University receives $10-million grant for United Nations Sustainability Center Updated Aug 25, 2022 Crime & Courts Big Island police searching for suspect in Keaau home burglary Updated Jun 27, 2022 COVID-19 HiPAM model shows possible surge in COVID-19 cases in every county Updated May 4, 2022 Crime & Courts Gunman in deadly Chinatown shooting still at large Updated Aug 25, 2022 Recommended for you