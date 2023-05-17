Family Feud: Seals skirmish off Kaimana Beach in Honolulu

...FLOOD WATCH THURSDAY AND FRIDAY FOR KAUAI AND OAHU...
...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH
FRIDAY AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.
* WHERE...Niihau, Kauai, and Oahu.
* WHEN...From Thursday morning through Friday afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Flood prone roads and other low lying areas may be
closed due to elevated runoff and overflowing streams. Urban areas
may receive more significant flooding and property damage due to
rapid runoff.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Heavy rain and isolated thunderstorms will lift toward the
area from the south early Thursday morning. Periods of heavy
rain are then expected Thursday morning through Friday
afternoon. At this time, the heaviest rainfall is forecast to
occur over the island of Kauai Thursday afternoon through
Thursday evening, especially over leeward and interior areas.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.
Seal skirmish off Kaimana Beach when half-brother appears to get aggressive with new pup; mother intervenes. Photo: mom Kaiwi fighting with son after he went after baby, pictured on the far right. Courtesy Dean Michaelidis.
On the video, a larger seal goes up to the pup and there's a commotion. Official marine watchers say those two seals are half siblings. Mom then goes in to check on the baby, sees she's OK, then swims over to scold her elder son.
Dean Michaelidis recorded the whole thing.
"It looked like a bar fight about to happen. The mom was kind of edgy. I thought to myself, this was about 8, 8:30 this morning, this might not end so well," Michaelidis said.
He asked the biologists keeping watch at the beach what they thought but says they told him didn't know why that happened, and could only share that "the male is five-years-old and he's been hanging out for a couple days."
Other long-time seal watchers have their theories. Moiliili resident Joyce Hsieh has been an avid seal watcher since 2017. She thinks Wednesday's incident was just a harmless family feud. In fact, she says the baby instigated it.
"The pup was barking at him, because Mom barked, and she's learning from Mom, right?" Hsieh said.
DLNR and NOAA tell KITV4 this is exactly why they keep warning people to stay 150 feet away from the mother and pup.
Kaimana Beach is fully cordoned off on land, and in the sea, jet skis patrolling the area keep swimmers away. This is the first time NOAA has made the entire beach off limits for a mother and pup.
Remember when a monk seal bit this swimmer last July? Michaelidis shot that video, too. There's no way he's swimming near a seal now, and says you shouldn't, either.
"Stay away from the mom. We all saw what happened. Baby seals and baby bear cubs are cute, but you don't want to approach them before they're weaned," Michaelidis said.
Hsieh agreed, "If you're in the water, forget it. You're going to get a chunk out of you."
Oregon tourists Aaron and Anna Levison say they will happily abide by the rules.
"Just to make sure they stay safe, we stay safe. Give everybody the room they need to do their thing," they said.
These folks say they're happy to admire the seals from shore.