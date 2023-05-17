 Skip to main content
...FLOOD WATCH THURSDAY AND FRIDAY FOR KAUAI AND OAHU...

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH
FRIDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.

* WHERE...Niihau, Kauai, and Oahu.

* WHEN...From Thursday morning through Friday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Flood prone roads and other low lying areas may be
closed due to elevated runoff and overflowing streams. Urban areas
may receive more significant flooding and property damage due to
rapid runoff.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Heavy rain and isolated thunderstorms will lift toward the
area from the south early Thursday morning. Periods of heavy
rain are then expected Thursday morning through Friday
afternoon. At this time, the heaviest rainfall is forecast to
occur over the island of Kauai Thursday afternoon through
Thursday evening, especially over leeward and interior areas.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

Family Feud: Seals skirmish off Kaimana Beach in Honolulu

  • Updated
  • 0
Seal skirmish off Kaimana Beach

Seal skirmish off Kaimana Beach when half-brother appears to get aggressive with new pup; mother intervenes. Photo: mom Kaiwi fighting with son after he went after baby, pictured on the far right. Courtesy Dean Michaelidis.

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Three monk seals were spotted along the shore at Kaimana Beach before a tussle ensues in the water -- and it was all captured on camera.

State and federal agencies say it's a good reminder of why you shouldn't get too close to the monk seals.

An error occurred