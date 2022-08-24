Family devastated by loss of 'neighborhood grandparents' killed in North Shore crash

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Family of a Virginia couple killed in a head-on collision on Kamehameha Highway describe the victims, Ron and Michelle Hartman, as "neighborhood grandparents" to all the kids living in their tight-knit community of Norfolk.
The crash happened just after 1 p.m. on Aug. 22 on Kamehameha Highway in the area of Gunstock Ranch and the Malaekahana State Recreation Area. According to Honolulu police, the driver of a Ford pickup was heading northbound on Kamehameha when they tried to pass the car in front of it and ended up hitting a Hyundai sedan head-on.
The Hartman’s leave behind three children, including daughter Holly, who's in critical condition in an Oahu hospital with multiple injuries including broken bones and internal bleeding.
That's according to her cousin, Tiffany Smith, who spoke with KITV4 Tuesday morning. She says the family's mourning the loss of her cousins who were active in their church and community.
"It's devastating. I don't think any of us still really believe it. It's so surreal. And for Holly and for her two other children, to lose both of your parents so tragically at the same time, it's awful. It's awful. And in such a way, it could have been avoided. I mean, nobody expects anything like this to happen, especially on vacation," Smith said.
Ron, 62, and Michelle, 55, were on Oahu for the first time to support their daughter Holly, who was participating in the Spartan race.
Smith has set up a GoFundMe page to help pay for Holly's medical expenses and Ron and Michelle's funeral services. Tap here if you would like to donate.
The 27-year-old driver of the Ford truck was listed in critical condition at the hospital Tuesday morning. He has not yet been arrested or charged. However, HPD says it’s investigating this incident as a manslaughter and assault case.