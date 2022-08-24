 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Family devastated by loss of 'neighborhood grandparents' killed in North Shore crash

  • Updated
  • 0
Ron and Michelle Hartman

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Family of a Virginia couple killed in a head-on collision on Kamehameha Highway describe the victims, Ron and Michelle Hartman, as "neighborhood grandparents" to all the kids living in their tight-knit community of Norfolk.

The crash happened just after 1 p.m. on Aug. 22 on Kamehameha Highway in the area of Gunstock Ranch and the Malaekahana State Recreation Area. According to Honolulu police, the driver of a Ford pickup was heading northbound on Kamehameha when they tried to pass the car in front of it and ended up hitting a Hyundai sedan head-on.

Ron, Michelle, and Holly Hartman

Recommended for you

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK