Family continues search for missing Maui man

New tonight for the first time we're hearing from the family of a Maui man who went missing after going camping. MAUI (KITV4) - New tonight for the first time we're hearing from the family of a Maui man who went missing after going camping. The search for him continues and his family tonight tells KITV4 they're not giving up hope on finding him.37-year-old Joseph Wyatt was last seen in Honokowai on Thursday.His girlfriend reported him missing on Saturday after he and his dog Mana never came back from a camping trip.Wyatt's family just touched down tonight in Maui to help with search efforts.They KITV Joey had texted pictures of his truck to best friend just before he went missingMaui police found Wyatt's truck at Nakalele Point and Mana about a mile and a half away. Something they say is unusual since Joey and his dog were virtually inseparable. Volunteers are asked to meet at 8 in the morning at Nakelele Point and encouraged to wear boots, long pants, and bring a water bottle.Wyatt's family tells us the Clemson University graduate moved to Hawaii in 2017.