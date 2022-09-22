Families sickened by contaminated Red Hill water meet with congressional leaders in D.C. to urge investigation of military's response

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR SOUTH FACING SHORES OF ALL HAWAIIAN
ISLANDS...
.A long-period south-southwest swell continues to bring elevated
surf heights along south facing shores of all Hawaiian Islands.
The swell is expected slowly lower through Friday.
...HIGH SURF ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT HST TONIGHT...
* WHAT...Surf of 7 to 10 feet.
* WHERE...South facing shores of all Hawaiian Islands.
* WHEN...Until midnight HST tonight.
* IMPACTS...Moderate. Expect strong breaking waves, shore break,
and strong longshore and rip currents making swimming
difficult and dangerous.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Beachgoers, swimmers, and surfers should heed all advice given by
ocean safety officials and exercise caution.
&&
WASHINGTON D.C./HONOLULU (KITV4) -- A group of military families who ingested contaminated water from the Red Hill jet fuel storage facility leak met with Congressional leaders and staff in Washington D.C. Thursday.
The families urged lawmakers to hold the Navy accountable for the spill, its impacts on their health, and the poor handling of the crisis following their complaints.
"Six thousand individuals went to Hawaii emergency rooms in late November 2021, before the Navy acknowledged that thousands of gallons of jet fuel leaked into their water source," shared Erin Powers, a lawyer for the families. "Hundreds of civilians and military family members reported seizures, gastrointestinal disorders, neurological issues, burns, rashes, lesions, thyroid abnormalities, migraines, neurobehavioral challenges, and other maladies, the law-suit asserts. Many families were evacuated from their contaminated homes in Hawaii. They were forced to move back into those homes, only to get sick again, and now reside elsewhere, according to a federal- court lawsuit filed by the four families last month."
The DC meetings with lawmakers focused on how the military families believed the Navy lacked transparency about the incidents, medical treatment, and military housing issues -- and how these impacts are still ongoing for many families. Several families left Oahu following their illnesses.
The lawsuit accuses the Navy of releasing thousands of gallons of jet fuel and other contaminants directly into the families’ drinking water at least twice in 2021, but failing to warn residents of the contamination.
Four families named in the lawsuit continue to suffer from multiple medical conditions, but the Navy still has not fully disclosed the scope of the contamination, recognized that affected families are still sick, or provided appropriate medical care, the lawsuit asserts.
After the filing of the lawsuit, the Navy admitted that it destroyed thousands of Red Hill water test results. Other test results are still missing, according to the law firms.
Kathryn spent the last decade in the Bay Area working in nonprofits, education, and communications consulting. She has a B.A. in English from St. Mary's College of CA and an M.A. in Public Affairs and Politics from the University of San Francisco.