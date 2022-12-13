Families, civilians affected by Red Hill water contamination involved in lawsuits against Navy

HONOLULU, (KITV4) -- Hundreds of military families and civilians exposed to the Red Hill contaminated water are suffering with countless health effects and have been for over a year now.
In an amended federal court claim filed Tuesday, they say the Navy is refusing to accept the damage it has caused to them and their loved ones. This complaint explains the injuries and medical issues from an additional 22 family members.
Many expressed their concerns and frustrations at the Red Hill town hall meeting Monday night.
"They say our water is no poison, that it's safe to drink, but it's not. It has continued to be lied about the entire time. No percentage of fuel in our water is safe to drink," shared a concerned resident.
These families have reported seizures, burns, rashes, and lesions. They say the lack of military leadership has discouraged doctors from linking the health issues to Red Hill.
The Joint Task Force said at Monday's meeting that they are listening to the community's concerns. Right now they are monitoring the ground water and preparing for defueling. They say they are planning for modifications and preparations to be completed in a year.
The legal team will hold two community meetings for affected families to update its ongoing investigation and the pending litigation on Tuesday at 6 p.m.
The Wai Ola Alliance is also suing the navy for ongoing violations of the clean water act. This lawsuit will also be back in court later on Tuesday.