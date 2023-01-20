Fallen Officers Remembered on Third Anniversary of deadly shooting

LEAHI-- A peaceful sundown on Hibiscus Drive, a few officers passed by to pay respects, not long after the march encircled the park.
"We didn't want to go by the actual site because one, it's a hard memory and two we didn't want to intrude on the families that are there trying to keep on with their lives. It's just one lap around the park," retired officer Mei Ching King said.
Three years ago, two Honolulu police officers were shot and killed while responding to a stabbing call at a Diamond Head home. Officers Tiffany Enriquez and Kaulike Kalama were killed in the line of duty, with the suspect killing himself and setting the residential block ablaze.
The annual walk around Kapiolani Park has become a day of healing and remembrance.
"And just to bring their families together to commemorate a painful event with a lot of love and family and aloha," King added.
"The overwhelming support. I mean, it's just it helped the officers get through that hard time and had also asked the community, you know, we appreciate the support, but we want to continue to see that support," Sgt. Chris Kim of Crimestoppers told KITV4.
Kim recalled how he was on duty that day of January 19th, in 2020
"I was notified at the time I was assigned as one of the crisis negotiators and the information we received is that there was a shooting and the suspect was still outstanding," Kim said, "So then we responded and I remember just parking my vehicle and walking up to the scene. And being in disbelief as to what I was seeing the fire, the heavy police presence. It was just all so surreal. It was something out of a movie and I remember just telling myself things like this don't happen in Hawaii."
Officer Kalama had dedicated 9 years to the force. His wife passed away four months later. Through tragedy, community continues to offer support.
"Well, once again, just remembering the good times. Like I said, you know, we know that they're up in heaven looking down on us and we just want them to know that we never get to forget about them. We're going to continue to honor them every year for generations to come," Kim said.
"It's not just these two fallen officers, it is all the fallen officers and the stuff they do to keep everyone safe." King added.
"And you know, the officers continue to honor them by doing their jobs by serving the public."