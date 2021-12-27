Facebook founder, wife purchase more Hawaii land

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST
TUESDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and seas
6 to 11 feet.
* WHERE...Big Island Leeward Waters, Alenuihaha Channel, Pailolo
Channel, Big Island Southeast Waters, Maalaea Bay, Kauai
Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai
Windward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County Windward Waters
and Oahu Windward Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
HONOLULU (AP) — Billionaire Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg has purchased more land in Hawaii.
According to property records, Zuckerberg’s Kaloko LLC bought the 110-acre (44.5-hectare) site on Kauai last month for $17 million from a company owned by the Pflueger family, the Honolulu Star-Advertiser reported.
The purchase includes most of a reservoir that broke in 2006 and killed seven people. James Pflueger was held responsible for the tragedy for his management of the dam, a section of which burst following 40 days of near constant rain.
Pflueger was sentenced by a state judge to seven months in jail in 2014 and was released in 2015. He died in 2017 at the age of 91.
Zucerkberg and wife Priscilla Chang are committed to doing their part of fulfilling legal requirements and promoting safety of the reservoir, said Ben LaBolt, a spokesman for the couple.
The reservoir remains unrepaired and on the state’s list of high-risk dams.
The couple plan to extend farming, ranching, conservation and wildlife protection work on the land, LaBolt said. They already had 1,300 acres (526 hectares) on the island.