Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST
THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Seas 10 to 14 feet. North to northeast winds 15 to 25
knots near Kauai waters tonight, spreading to Oahu and Maui
waters Thursday.

* WHERE...Most Hawaiian waters and channels.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.

&&

Explosive-like devices found by Maui police responding to crash in Wailuku

IEDs found in car

WAILUKU, Maui (KITV4) -- Maui police officer found multiple items that they thought were improvised explosive devices (IED) in a car while responding to the scene of an accident in Wailuku, Tuesday night.

According to police, around 7:41 p.m., a 17-year-old driver lost control while traveling eastbound on Liholiho Street and crashed into a rock wall of a nearby home.

An error occurred