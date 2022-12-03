Experts say moving to Hawaii won't help seasonal depression symptoms

HONOLULU (KITV4) - Hawaii ranks one of the lowest in cases of seasonal depression – but so does Alaska.
Seasonal Affective Disorder is a type of depression caused by seasonal changes. Many mental healthcare workers said getting professional help is an issue in the islands right now in the midst of the mental health care strike.
"It is a harder time of the year being single and not having a lot of family here. It’s even harder now because working with Rachel helps me depend on my church and support groups and she encourages me that way. I think it’s harder for people that are used to that support network that isn’t there right now," said Kimberly Stewart, a Kaiser patient.
Stewart said she has not seen her psychologist, Dr. Rachel Kaya, in four months since the Kaiser strikes began.
“I see seasonal depression less often but it’s not zero. We definitely have people who either have so much sensitivity to the changes of light that they do have chemical affective disorders with our little bit of change in seasons. They also have other related concerns that happen seasonally like family issues, historical issues and trauma issues related to this time of year," said Dr. Kaya, a clinical psychologist.
Some Kaiser mental healthcare workers said many people move to Hawaii thinking they can run away from their symptoms. However, then they are introduced to Hawaii's high cost of living, housing issues and others.
They want to make it clear that more sunlight or consistent weather is not a cure for any mental health disorder. They recommend more natural light, self-care, and to treat the symptoms.
"There is Seasonal Affective Disorder here in Hawaii but it’s more based on the time of year associated with the stress of the expectations of how the holiday times are supposed to be," said Dr. Darah Wallsten, a clinical psychologist.
If you or anyone you know is suffering from any type of depression or another mental health disorder, you are urged to reach out to your local mental health care providers as well as a 24-hour hotline at 808-832-3100.