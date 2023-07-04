Experts say it is unlikely for malaria to spread to Hawaii anytime soon

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- For the first time since 2003, malaria has spread to the US. In the last two months, five people have been infected in Texas and Florida.
The recent outbreak is localized, so the likelihood of it spreading to Hawaii is unlikely.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) issued an alert to doctors and public health authorities after these five cases. Malaria is a serious and sometimes fatal disease. It's caused by parasites that infect mosquitos.
Pest control expert with Pest Dude, Zachary Smith, says it's unlikely to spread to Hawaii any time soon because of the current control measures in place that are able to contain it. He says there is a possibility it could one day make its way here because of climate change.
Climate change can lead to malaria re-establishing itself in areas it hasn't been in decades.
"When you add more humidity and more temperature, this is right up the alley of any insects. Life cycle insect lives are measured in degree dates. The warmer the better for any organisms. And the moister the better," Smith said.
Smith went on to say that communities can play a role in combating the spread of malaria by doing the following:
Eliminating standing water is key to removing mosquitos as they love moist areas
Use repellents and nets to prevent mosquitos bites
For extra protection wear long sleeves and pants in areas with lots of mosquitos
Click here to find the CDC's information on malaria and to stay up to date on case numbers.