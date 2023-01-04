 Skip to main content
Experts detail 'huge' cost of converting Hawaii's cesspools during legislative hearing

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- After state legislators passed a law in 2018 requiring property owners to convert their cesspools by 2050, a working group of experts has been evaluating how affordable the transition would be. 

The total estimated cost of modernizing the roughly 88,000 cesspools across the state is $2 billion, according to members of the Cesspool Conversion Working Group.

