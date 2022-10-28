Experts: Chick-fil-A citation for unpermitted work highlights ongoing trend

In the past, the Department of Planning and Permitting (DPP) has told KITV4 it has been rolling out operational changes to quicken the permitting process.
Tyler Dos Santos-Tam of building advocacy group HI Good Neighbor said the notice of violation issued to Chick-fil-A earlier this week for not securing a building permit highlights the urgency of DPP's promise.
"Especially for fairly minor things, businesses have to wait before doing a renovation," Dos Santos-Tam added. "If they have to wait before opening, you know time is money and I see why they're frustrated."
Chick-fil-A opened its doors at Ala Moana Center last week to much fanfare. Dos Santos-Tam suspects the company decided to proceed with the unpermitted work to avoid having to wait for a permit, which could have been more costly than facing a fine.
"I mean you look at the long line of people waiting to buy a Chick-fil-A sandwich, opening a few days early pays for itself," Dos Santos-Tam said.
Though, Dos Santos-Sam acknowledged people should just follow the rules.
"If you're not getting a permit, that raises some questions about what exactly is being built, whether the rules are being followed," Dos Santos-Tam said.
KITV4 reached out to Chick-fil-A for comment and have not heard back. We are still waiting for a response from DPP.