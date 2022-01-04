Excessive rainfall prompts Flood Advisory for Oahu

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 115 PM HST THIS AFTERNOON FOR THE
ISLAND OF OAHU IN HONOLULU COUNTY...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall.
* WHERE...The island of Oahu in Honolulu County.
* WHEN...Until 115 PM HST.
* IMPACTS...Minor flooding on roads, poor drainage areas, and in
streams.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 1006 AM HST, radar indicated heavy showers moving over
Oahu from the southwest, primarily affecting leeward portions
of the island. While most of the showers are producing
rainfall rates of 1 to 2 inches per hour, a recent downpour
in Lualualei dropped nearly an inch of rain in 15 minutes.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
the entire island of Oahu, especially leeward areas.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Stay away from streams, drainage ditches and low lying areas prone
to flooding.
Rainfall and runoff will also cause hazardous driving conditions due
to ponding, reduced visibility and poor braking action.
This advisory may need to be extended beyond 115 PM HST if flooding;
persists.
