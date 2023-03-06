 Skip to main content
Excavation work begins to clear massive fuel spill at US military site atop Haleakala

  • Updated
  • 0

MAUI COUNTY, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Crews have officially started excavation work to clear a massive fuel spill atop Haleakala, a US military official told KITV4 on Monday.

That work started on Mar. 3. The Air Force says Tunista Services will collect soil samples and restore the area.

