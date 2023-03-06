Excavation work begins to clear massive fuel spill at US military site atop Haleakala

Mayor Richard Bissen, Jr. and his executive team discuss the current status of the diesel fuel spill at the Maui Surveillance Complex atop the Haleakalā summit. (From left: Leo Caires, Chief of Staff; Colonel Michal D. Holliday, Space Force; Mayor Richard Bissen, Jr.; Kekuhaupio “Keku” Akana, Managing Director; Mahina Martin, Chief of Communications and Public Affairs)
Once crews finish up to 200 yards of remediation and excavation work, they'll measure the level of contaminant.
How long the cleanup will take is not yet known.
The spill happened on Jan. 29 at the Maui Space Surveillance Complex (MSSC) located at the summit of Haleakala. Due to a mechanical issue, a diesel fuel pump for an on-site backup generator failed to shutoff during the night.
At 8 a.m. January 30, maintenance crews identified that the pump failed to shut off and immediately deactivated the transfer pump. Approximately 700 gallons of diesel fuel was released from the system.
“Industry standard remediation processes and protocols are not sufficient for this sacred ground. We have to go above and beyond what would otherwise be deemed acceptable, and that is what we are going to do,” said Brig. Gen. Anthony Mastalir, the commander of the U.S. Space Forces Indo-Pacific.
Matthew has been the digital content manager for KITV4 since September 2021. Matthew is a prolific writer, editor, and self-described "newsie" who's worked in television markets in Oklahoma, California, and Hawaii.