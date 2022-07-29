...FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FOR SUNDAY...
.The combination of dry fuels, strong and gusty trade winds and
low relative humidity could produce extreme fire behavior on
Sunday, especially during the afternoon hours. Any fires that
develop will likely spread rapidly and be difficult to control.
...FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT ON SUNDAY FOR LEEWARD SIDES
OF ALL ISLANDS...
The National Weather Service in Honolulu has issued a Fire
Weather Watch, which is in effect from Sunday morning through
Sunday afternoon.
* AFFECTED AREA...Leeward portions of all Hawaiian Islands.
* WIND...Trades up to 20 mph.
* HUMIDITY...45 percent in the afternoon.
* THUNDERSTORMS...None.
* IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions
are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible
Red Flag Warnings.
Ex-Marine arrested for alleged plan to target synagogue, minorities in planned attack
HONOLULU (KITV4) - A former Marine based in Hawaii remains in federal custody tonight, after he was accused of planning an attack on a New York synagogue. He allegedly had plans to engage in "widespread homicide and sexual assault" against minorities, according to reports.
Matthew Belanger pleaded not guilty in court this week to federal weapons offenses.
Belanger was a Lance Corporal stationed at the Marine Corpse Base Hawaii in Kanehoe. He was discharged from service last May due to alleged "dissident/extremist activity."