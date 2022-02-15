Ex-Honduras president agrees to extradition to the US

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast winds 20 to 25 kt. Seas 8 to 12 feet.
* WHERE...Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward Waters, Kaiwi Channel,
Maui County Windward Waters, Maalaea Bay, Pailolo Channel,
Alenuihaha Channel, Big Island Leeward Waters and Big Island
Southeast Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
Honduras' President Juan Orlando Hernández presents his national statement as part of the World Leaders' Summit of the COP26 UN Climate Change Conference in Glasgow, Scotland on November 1, 2021. - COP26, running from October 31 to November 12 in Glasgow will be the biggest climate conference since the 2015 Paris summit and is seen as crucial in setting worldwide emission targets to slow global warming, as well as firming up other key commitments. (Photo by ANDY BUCHANAN / POOL / AFP) (Photo by ANDY BUCHANAN/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)
(CNN) -- The former President of Honduras, Juan Orlando Hernández, opted on Tuesday to surrender to US authorities a day after they issued an extradition warrant for him.
Hernández, who left office last month after eight years as president, posted a voice recording on his Twitter page early on Tuesday morning, confirming his readiness to surrender to authorities.
"I am ready to collaborate and voluntarily arrive with their accompaniment at the moment that the natural judge appointed by the honorable Supreme Court of Justice decides it, Hernández said. "To be able to face this situation and defend myself."
In his message, Hernandez thanked his supporters and said he had contacted the national police and was waiting to be tried.
The United States has asked Honduran authorities for Hernández's extradition, according to information from a Honduran government source, obtained exclusively by CNN en Español (CNNE) anchor Fernando del Rincón.
The Honduras Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation sent a "formal request for provisional arrest for the purpose of extradition to the United States of Juan Orlando Hernandez," to the country's Supreme Court on Monday, the Honduran government