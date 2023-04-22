Ewa residents tired of the noise at Puuloa military training range

EWA, Hawaii (KITV4 Island News) - Fed-up community members testified at a state house hearing Friday on a resolution to move a training range from the Pu'uloa Training Area in Ewa Beach.
The facility from the Marine Corps Base Hawaii has led to complaints of noise pollution and a long-term threat of lead poisoning.
There are also concerns about how fast the Ewa Beach community has grown around the facility and that it's too close to homes.
"I live a mile from the firing range, and the noise has increased substantially. It has impacted my health, and I can't imagine what it's doing to the mental health of our children," testified area resident Karen Luke.
The resolution was approved, but it isn't binding.
KITV4 reached out to Marine Corps Base Hawaii, and they told us while there are no plans to move the facility, they are willing to make changes to lower the noise pollution coming from the area, including adding a sound barrier.
In a statement, Col. Speros Koupmpa wrote,
"As a long-term part of this community, we have an important responsibility to take the impact our training has on our neighbors very seriously. We will continue to seek ways to minimize the noise produced by our training and work with the community and their elected lawmakers to identify areas where we can improve and implement meaningful solutions."