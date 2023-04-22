 Skip to main content
Ewa residents tired of the noise at Puuloa military training range

EWA, Hawaii (KITV4 Island News) - Fed-up community members testified at a state house hearing Friday on a resolution to move a training range from the Pu'uloa Training Area in Ewa Beach.

The facility from the Marine Corps Base Hawaii has led to complaints of noise pollution and a long-term threat of lead poisoning.

