Ewa Beach woman in ACLU Hawaii Title IX lawsuit shares her thoughts on the case

Ewa Beach woman in ACLU Hawai'i Title IX lawsuit shares her thoughts on the case.
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The ACLU Hawaii is preparing to go to court in the fall to take the Hawaii Department of Education (DOE) to task.
KITV4 spoke to one of the plaintiffs in its Title IX case, which seeks equality in athletics for females.
Ashley Badis is headed back to the University of Hawaii at Manoa in the fall. But she continues to learn quite a bit about life over the summer.
"I feel it's a shame to see how long it's been for this fight. Title IX's been in place for over 50 years now," said 22-year-old Badis.
She's a biology major with hopes of becoming a family physician, but for the last five years of her life, she's gotten a real-life lesson in the law. She was, until recently, an unnamed co-plaintiff in that lawsuit.
ACLU counsel Wookie Kim expanded that it's "a class action on behalf of present and future athletes at Campbell High School, including our named plaintiffs. It's challenging gender equity in athletics at Campbell High, which is Hawaii's largest public high school."
Badis swam and played water polo at Campbell High. She graduated in 2019 and says the discrimination she and other female athletes faced, is still present.
"I could have lived up to my full potential as a female athlete if we were in full compliance with Title IX," she said.
"Certain improvements have been made, but was that enough to comply with Title IX? There are certain systemic problems that haven't been addressed yet, in our view," Kim said.
In October 2022, the New York Times wrote about Badis and the lawsuit. ESPN honored her at the 2023 ESPY awards for outstanding athletic achievements. And she keeps pushing for gender equity. She recently helped the Aspen Institute and Society Program with its School Sports Equity Toolkit.
"My [high] school and so many other schools still aren't in compliance with it. That makes me upset. I feel things as basic as getting our needs met to play the sports we want to play- it shouldn't have to be a fight," Badis said.
But ACLU Hawaii promises it will be a fight - in court - if it doesn't see enough change in the next few months.
"DOE still is not in compliance with Title IX today. We look forward to, if necessary, proving our case in court in October," Kim said.
The state Department of the Attorney General responded to our request for comment with, "The Department of Education works hard to treat all students equally. We look forward to presenting our case in court.”
"I want to protect all the future generations of female athletes in my community. I want to ensure they have a brighter future and more equal opportunities because I didn't get that growing up," Badis said.