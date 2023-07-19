 Skip to main content
Ewa Beach woman in ACLU Hawaii Title IX lawsuit shares her thoughts on the case

"Going through this, standing up for what I believe in, for what's right - it's been empowering. I've gained a lot of confidence in myself," said co-plaintiff Ashley Badis.

2023 ESPY Awards - Show

Ewa Beach woman in ACLU Hawai'i Title IX lawsuit shares her thoughts on the case. Rishan Patel, from left, Ashley Badis, and Jordan Adeyemi accept the Billie Jean King Youth Leadership Award at the ESPY awards on Wednesday, July 12, 2023, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. Presenter Julie Fuody speaks from right. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

 Mark J. Terrill

The American Civil Liberties Union of Hawaii is preparing to go to court this fall, to take the State Education Department to task.

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The ACLU Hawaii is preparing to go to court in the fall to take the Hawaii Department of Education (DOE) to task.

KITV4 spoke to one of the plaintiffs in its Title IX case, which seeks equality in athletics for females.

