Everything you need to know about the 2022 General Election in Hawaii

The General Election is on Nov. 8, 2022. Several key races are being decided in Hawaii, including the race for governor.
Click through to learn everything you need to know about the election, including key dates, ballot drop box locations, ballot tracking and more!
Pages 2 - 4: Key Races
Page 5: Ballot Measures
Page 6: Honolulu City Council
Page 7: Key Dates
Page 8: Voter Service Center Locations
Page 9: Ballot Drop Box Locations
Page 10: Obtaining A Replacement Ballot
Tap here to track your ballot.
Tap here to view a copy the ballot.
KEY RACES
Governor/Lt. Governor
• Democrat: Josh Green / Sylvia Luke
• Republican: Duke Aiona / Seaula Tupai
U.S. Senate
• Democrat: Brian Schatz
• Republican: Bob McDermott
• Aloha Aina Party: Dan Decker
• Green Party: Emma Pohlman
• Libertarian Party: Feena Bonoan
U.S. House
District 1
• Democrat: Ed Case (Incumbent)
• Republican: Conrad Kress
District 2
• Democrat: Jill Tokuda
• Republican: Joseph Akana
• Libertarian PartyMichelle Rose Tippens
State Senate [i] = incumbent
District 1:
• Lorraine Inouye (D) [i],
• Helen Tupai (R)
District 2:
• Joy San Buenaventura (D) [i],
• Holly Osborn (R),
Fred Fogel (Libertarian Party)
District 4:
• Tim Richards (D),
• Nicholas Tancheff (R)
District 6:
• Angus McKelvey (D),
• Sheila Walker (R),
• Melissah Shishido (Green Party)
District 7:
• Lynn DeCoite (D) [i],
• Tamara McKay (R)
District 8:
• Ronald Kouchi (D) [i],
• Ana Mo Des (R),
• Kapana Thronas-Kaho'Onei (Aloha Aina Party)
District 9:
• Stanley Chang (D) [i],
• Michael Parrish (R)
District 10:
• Les Ihara Jr. (D) [i],
• Leilani Soon (R)
District 11:
• Carol Fukunaga (D),
• Benjamin Sakai (R)
District 12:
• Sharon Moriwaki (D) [i],
• Blake Boyd (R)
District 13:
• Karl Rhoads (D) [i],
• Matthew Tinay (R),
• Kapono Souza (Green Party),
• Michelle Kwock (Nonpartisan)
District 14:
• Donna Kim (D) [i],
• Cheryl Rzonca (R)
District 15:
• Glenn Wakai (D) [i],
• Lorene Godfrey (R)
District 16:
• Brandon Elefante (D),
• Patricia Beekman (R)
District 17:
• Donovan Dela Cruz (D) [i],
• Anna Hudson (R)
District 18:
• Michelle Kidani (D) [i],
• Mary Smart (R)
District 21:
• Mike Gabbard (D) [i],
• Matthew Khan (R)
District 22:
• Maile Shimabukuro (D) [i],
• Samantha DeCorte (R)
District 23:
• Gil Riviere (D) [i],
• Brenton Awa (R)
District 24:
• Jarrett Keohokalole (D) [i],
• Antionette Fernandez (R)
District 25:
• Chris Lee (D) [i],
• Brian Lauro (R)
State House [i] = incumbent
District 3:
• Chris Todd (D) [i]
• Devin McMackin Sr. (Aloha Aina Party)
District 4:
• Greggor Ilagan (D) [i]
• Keikilani Ho (R)
• Candace Linton (Libertarian Party)
• Brian Ley (Nonpartisan)
District 5:
• Jeanne Kapela (D) [i[]
• Lohi Goodwin (R)
• Mike Last (Libertarian Party)
District 6:
• Kirstin Kahaloa (D)
• Jonathan Kennealy (R)
District 8:
• David Tarnas (D) [i]
• Monique Cobbadams Perreira (R)
District 11:
• Terez Amato (D)
• Shekinah Cantere (R)
District 12:
• Kyle Yamashita (D) [i]
• Dan Johnson (R)
• Summer Starr (Green Party)
District 13:
• Mahina Poepoe (D)
• Scott Adam (R)
• Nick Nikhilananda (Green Party)
District 14:
• Elle Cochran (D)
• Kelly Armstrong (R)
• Leonard Nakoa (Aloha Aina Party)
District 15:
• Nadine Nakamura (D) [i]
• Greg Bentley (R)
District 16:
• James Tokioka (D) [i]
• Steve Yoder
District 17:
• Dee Morikawa (D) [i]
• Michael Wilson (R)
District 19:
• Mark Hashem (D) [i]
• Theresa Texeira (R)
District 20:
• Bert Kobayashi (D) [i]
• Jessica Caiazzo (R)
District 21:
• Jackson Sayama (D) [i]
• Julia Allen (R)
District 22:
• Andrew Takuya Garrett (D)
• Jeffrey Imamura (R)
District 24:
• Adrian Tam (D) [i]
• Jillian Anderson (R)
District 25:
• Scott Saiki (D) [i]
• Rob Novak (R)
District 26:
• Della Au Belatti (D) [i]
• Charlotte Rosecrans (R)
District 27:
• Jenna Takenouchi (D)
• Margaret Lim (R)
District 28:
• Daniel Holt (D) [i]
• Ernest Caravalho (Aloha Aina Party)
District 29:
• John Mizuno (D) [i]
• Carole Kauhiwai Kaapu (R)
District 30:
• Ernesto Ganaden (D) [i]
• Pualani Azinga (R)
District 32:
• Micah Pookela Kim Aiu (D)
• Garner Musashi Shimizu (R)
District 34:
• Gregg Takayama (D) [i]
• Theodene Allen (R)
District 35:
• Cory Chun (D)
• Josiah Araki (R)
District 36:
• Rachele Fernandez Lamosao (D)
• Veamoniti Lautaha (R)
District 37:
• Ryan Yamane (D) [i]
• Jamie Detwiler (R)
District 38:
• Marilyn Lee (D)
• Lauren Cheape Matsumoto (R) [i]
District 39:
• Corey Rosenlee (D)
• Elijah Pierick (R)
District 40:
• Rose Martinez (D)
• Janie Gueso (R)
District 41:
• Matt LoPresti (D) [i]
• David Alcos (R)
District 42:
• Sharon Har (D) [i]
• Diamond Garcia (R)
District 43:
• Stacelynn Kehaulani Eli (D) [i]
• Kanani Souza (R)
District 44:
• Darius Kila (D)
• Kimberly Kopetseg (R)
District 45:
• Cedric Asuega Gates (D) [i]
• Tiana Wilbur (R)
District 46:
• Amy Perruso (D) [i]
• John Miller (R)
District 47:
• Sean Quinlan (D) [i]
• Mark Talaeai (R)
District 48:
• Lisa Kitagawa (D) [i]
• Wendell Elento (R)
District 49:
• Scot Matayoshi (D) [i]
• Kilomana Danner (R)
District 50:
• Natalia Hussey-Burdick (D)
• Kathy Thurston (R)
District 51:
• Lisa Marten (D) [i]
• Kukana Kama-Toth (R)
Ballot Measures
Charter Question 1: Increase Appropriation to Affordable Housing Fund by 1% Amendment
• A "yes" vote supports increasing the mandatory percentage of tax revenue funds appropriated annually to the Affordable Housing Fund by one percent.
• A "no" vote opposes increasing the mandatory percentage of tax revenue funds appropriated annually to the Affordable Housing Fund by one percent.
Charter Question 2: Planning Commission Member Requirements Amendment
• A "yes" vote supports requiring the Planning Commission to have at least one member with expertise or experience in (a) Native Hawaiian tradition, native Hawaiian law, and traditional Hawaiian land usage; (b) land use planning, policies, and principles; (c) land development and construction; and (d) climate change and sea level rise causes, effects, and solutions or environmental protection and preservation.
• A "no" vote opposes requiring the Planning Commission to have at least one member with expertise or experience in (a) Native Hawaiian tradition, native Hawaiian law, and traditional Hawaiian land usage; (b) land use planning, policies, and principles; (c) land development and construction; and (d) climate change and sea level rise causes, effects, and solutions or environmental protection and preservation.
Charter Question 3: Expanded Use of Clean Water and Natural Lands Fund Amendment
• A "yes" vote supports expanding the use of funds in the Clean Water and Natural Lands Fund to allow expenditures for operation, maintenance, improvement, and management of lands acquired by the Fund.
• A "no" vote opposes expanding the use of funds in the Clean Water and Natural Lands Fund to allow expenditures for operation, maintenance, improvement, and management of lands acquired by the Fund.
Charter Question 4: Office of Council Services Amendment
• A "yes" vote supports amending provisions relating to the Office of Council Services (OCS), providing for the appointment, salary, and duties of the OCS director, and providing that the licensed attorneys in the OCS may provide legal advice to the City Council.
• A "no" vote opposes amending provisions relating to the Office of Council Services (OCS), providing for the appointment, salary, and duties of the OCS director, and providing that the licensed attorneys in the OCS may provide legal advice to the City Council.
Information obtained from Hawaii Ballotpedia 2022
Honolulu City Council
District 2:
• Makuakai Rothman
• Matt Weyer
District 4:
• Tommy Waters [i]
• Kaleo Nakoa
District 6:
• Tyler Dos Santos-Tam
• Traci Toguchi
District 8:
• Val Aquino Okimoto
• Ron Menor
KEY DATES
October 25: Voter service centers open
• Open voter service center and same day voter registration for the General Election
October 31: Deadline to submit paper voter registration application
• Deadline to submit paper Voter Registration Application for the General Election to the County Elections Division. (HRS §11-24). Paper applications must be postmarked to your County Elections Division by this date. After this date, applicants may continue to register for the General Election using the Online Voter Registration System or at a voter service center.
November 1: Deadline for registered voters to request an absentee mail ballot
• Last day to request an absentee mail ballot for the General Election from the Clerk’s Office.
November 8: Election Day
• Voter service centers and places of deposit close. Voted ballots must be received by the Clerk’s Office by 7 p.m.
November 28: Deadline to submit election objections
• File complaint on contests for cause in the General Election with the Hawaii State Supreme Court.
VOTER SERVICE CENTERS (by county)
Honolulu County
• Honolulu Hale (Courtyard), 530 South King Street, Honolulu 96813
• Kapolei Hale (Conference Rooms A, B, C), 1000 Uluohia Street, Kapolei 96707
• Kaneohe District Park (Meeting Room), 45-660 Keaahala Road, Kaneohe 96744
• George Fred Wright Wahiawa District Park (Ceramics Room), 1129 Kilani Avenue, Wahiawa 96786
Maui County
• Mitchell Pauole Center Conference Room, 90 Ainoa Street, Kaunakakai 96748
• Velma McWayne Santos Community Center, 395 Waena Street, Wailuku 96793
• Lanai Community Center, 411 Eighth Street, Lanai City 96763
• Hana High & Elementary School, 4111 Hana Highway, Hana 96713
Kauai County
• Historic County Annex Building Basement, 4386 Rice Street, Lihue 96766
Hawaii County
• County of Hawaii Aupuni Center Conference Room, 101 Pauahi Street, #1, Hilo 96720
• West Hawaii Civic Center Community Room Building G, 74-5044 Ane Keohokalole Highway, Kailua-Kona 96740
BALLOT DROP BOX LOCATIONS (by county)
Honolulu County
• Asing Community Park, 91-1450 Renton Road, Ewa Beach 96706
• Bill Balfour Jr. Waipahu District Park, 94-230 Paiwa Street, Waipahu 96797
• Connie Chun Aliamanu Neighborhood Park, 4259 Lawehana Street, Honolulu, HI 96818 (Parking lot entrance on Salt Lake Boulevard)
• Hawaii Kai Park and Ride, 240 Keahole Street, Honolulu 96825
• Kailua District Park, 21 South Kainalu Drive, Kailua 96734 (Drop box in Kailua Road Parking Lot)
• Kalihi Valley District Park, 1911 Kamehameha IV Road, Honolulu 96819
• Kaneohe District Park, 45-660 Keaahala Road, Kaneohe 96744
• Kanewai Community Park, 2695 Dole Street, Honolulu 96822
• Mililani Park and Ride, 95-1101 Ukuwai Street, Mililani 96789
• Neal S. Blaisdell Park, 98-319 Kamehameha Highway, Aiea 96701
• Sunset Beach Recreation Center, 59-540 Kamehameha Highway, Haleiwa 96712 (Parking lot entrance on Kahae Road)
• Waialae Iki Neighborhood Park, 4838 Kalanianaole Highway, Honolulu 96821 (Parking lot entrance on Analii Street)
• Waianae District Park, 85-601 Farrington Highway, Waianae 96792
• Honolulu Hale, 530 South King Street, Honolulu 96813
• Kapolei Hale, 1000 Uluohia Street, Kapolei 96707
Maui County
• Haiku Community Center, Hana Highway at Pilialoha Street, Haiku 96708
• Hana Fire Station, 4655 Hana Highway, Hana 96713
• Kahului Fire Station, 200 Dairy Road, Kahului 96732
• Kalana O Maui County Building, 200 S. High Street, Wailuku 96793
• Kula Fire Station, 50 Calasa Road, Kula 96790
• Lahaina Civic Center, 1840 Honoapiilani Highway, Lahaina 96761
• Makawao Fire Station, 134 Makawao Avenue, Makawao 96768
• Napili Fire Station, 4950 Hanawai Street, Lahaina 96761
• Paia Community Center, 252 Hana Highway, Paia 96779
• Wailea Fire Station, 300 Kilohana Drive, Kihei 96753
• Mitchell Pauole Center Conference Room, 90 Ainoa Street, Kaunakakai 96748
• Velma McWayne Santos Community Center, 395 Waena Street, Wailuku 96793
• Lanai Community Center, 411 Eighth Street, Lanai City 96763
• Hana High & Elementary School, 4111 Hana Highway, Hana 96713
Kauai County
• Historic County Annex Building, 4386 Rice Street, Lihue 6766
• Hanalei Neighborhood Center, 5-5358 Kuhio Highway, Hanalei 96714
• Hanapepe Neighborhood Center, 4451 Puolo Road, Hanapepe 96716
• Kalaheo Neighborhood Center, 4480 Papalina Road, Kalaheo 96741
• Kilauea Neighborhood Center, 2460 Keneke Street, Kilauea 96754
• Koloa Neighborhood Center, 3461 Weliweli Road, Koloa 96756
• Princeville Public Library, 4343 Emmalani Drive, Princeville 96722
• Waimea Neighborhood Center, 4556 Makeke Road, Waimea 96796
• Waipouli Shopping Center, 4-0757 Kuhio Highway, Kapaa 96746
• Office of the County Clerk, 4386 Rice Street, Room 101, Lihue 96766
• Historic County Annex Building Basement, 4386 Rice Street, Lihue 96766
Hawaii County
• Hawaii County Building, 25 Aupuni Street, Hilo 96720
• Naalehu Police Station, 95-5355 Mamalahoa Highway, Naalehu 96772
• Pahoa Police Station, 15-2615 Keaau-Pahoa Road, Pahoa 96778
• Rodney Yano Hall, 82-6156 Mamalahoa Highway, Captain Cook 96704
• Waikoloa Community Association, 68-1792 Melia Street, Waikoloa 96738
• Waimea Police Station, 67-5185 Kamamalu Street, Waimea 96743
• West Hawaii Civic Center, 74-5044 Ane Keohokalole Highway, Kailua-Kona 96740
• Laupahoehoe Police Station, Puualaea Homestead Road, Laupahoehoe 96764
• North Kohala Police Station, 54-3900 Akoni Pule Highway, Kapaau 96755
• County of Hawaii Aupuni Center Conference Room, 101 Pauahi Street, #1, Hilo 96720
• West Hawaii Civic Center Community Room Building G, 74-5044 Ane Keohokalole Highway, Kailua-Kona 96740
OBTAINING A REPLACEMENT BALLOT
Anyone who misplaces or makes a mistake on their ballot can contact the following county elections division to obtain a replacement ballot.
Note: The Hawaii Office of Elections urges voters not to alter their ballots to try and fix an error.
Honolulu County
• Online Ballot Replacement: hnlvote.ehawaii.gov
• By Phone: 808-768-3800
Maui County
• By Phone: 808-270-7749
Kauai County
• By Phone: 808-241-4800
Hawaii County
• Online Ballot Replacement: elections.hawaiicounty.gov
• By Phone: 808-961-8277