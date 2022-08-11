Everything you need to know about filling out your ballot for the 2022 Hawaii Primary Election

...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FOR LEEWARD AREAS TODAY...
.The combination of dry fuels, strong and gusty trade winds, and
low relative humidity will result in critical fire conditions at
times today. Any fires that develop could display extreme fire
behavior and be difficult to control.
...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THIS EVENING
FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR LEEWARD SECTIONS OF
ALL ISLANDS...
* AFFECTED AREA...Leeward portions of all Hawaiian Islands.
* WIND...Northeast to east 20 to 30 mph with higher gusts.
* HUMIDITY...Around 45 percent in the afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now or will shortly. A combination of strong
winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior. A Red Flag Warning does not
predict new fire starts.
&&
Weather Alert
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...East winds 20 to 25 knots.
* WHERE...Big Island Windward Waters, Maui County Leeward
Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County Windward Waters and Oahu
Leeward Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
Election Day is almost here and while more than 100,000 people have already voted here on Oahu, some voters might still have their ballot at home.
You have just a few more days to turn in your mail-in ballot. And for those of you who haven't, this is what it looks like. It comes sealed in an Official Election Mail envelope from the Elections Division.
Inside you’ll fine three documents: The official ballot, a "secrecy sleeve," and the return envelope.
At the top left hand corner of your ballot you'll choose the political party for which you want to vote. There are seven to choose from, including the Green Party, the Constitution Party, the Aloha Aina Party, Republican, Libertarian, and Democratic parties. You can also vote as non-partisan.
So the first step is selecting your party by filling in the box next to its name with a black or blue pen. You have to fill the box completely.
Once you've chosen your party you'll choose your candidates from that party's section of the ballot. All races are grouped together by party.
Again, make your choice by completely filling in the box in black or blue ink.
It's important to note, if you vote for more than one candidate in each race, your vote will NOT be counted.
There's also races for the Office of Hawaiian Affairs (OHA) and certain county races.
Once you've made all your selections, fold up the ballot and put it into the secrecy sleeve. This is completely optional. It’s meant to help keep your vote confidential. Then drop the sleeve-covered ballot into the postage-paid return envelope.
After you've sealed it, add your signature under the affirmation statement. This is one of the most important steps. If the return envelope is not signed, your votes will not count.
When you're all done you can mail your ballot or drop it off to an elections center or ballot box near you. In order to be counted the ballot must be received, NOT postmarked, by Election Day at 7 p.m.
If you've made a mistake on your ballot, or need a replacement, do not use white out. Instead call your county Elections Division for a new one.