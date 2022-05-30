"Everyone has ties to the military if you live in Hawaii"

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR SOUTH FACING SHORES OF ALL HAWAIIAN
ISLANDS...
.Surf along south facing shores will build throughout the day
Tuesday as a large long-period south swell arrives.
...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TUESDAY TO 6 AM HST
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Surf rising to 8 to 12 feet on Tuesday.
* WHERE...South facing shores of all Hawaiian islands.
* WHEN...From 6 AM Tuesday to 6 AM HST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Moderate. Expect strong breaking waves, shore break,
and strong longshore and rip currents making swimming
difficult and dangerous.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Large breaking surf, significant shorebreak, and dangerous
currents make entering the water very hazardous. Boaters should
be aware of an increased number of surfers and body boarders
utilizing the harbor channel to access surfing areas.
&&
KANEOHE, HAWAII (KITV4) - Govenor David Ige hosted a Memorial Day ceremony at the Hawaii State Veterans Cemetery. The theme this year was "honoring their service and sacrifice."
Many people in Hawaii say just about everyone here has ties to the military and that Memorial Day brings the community together -- not just a handful of people.
"My great grandfather was in the military. He was an all Japanese man, born on Oahu and he raised my father. Because of him, I hold the military at the highest regard,” Kaohu Nishimura, lieutenant in the U.S. Army.
"It was a wonderful experience, the opportunity to serve in the Air Forced for 32 years. I actually retired from the Hawaii National Guard. My father in law is also a veteran, he’s buried at Punch Bowl," said Bridget Komine, Chair of the Governor’s Advisory Board of Veterans Services.
The official ceremony began at 1 PM but hundreds of people were visiting hours before the event started. They say Memorial Day was one of the most difficult holidays during the pandemic.
They say they’re grateful they can come out and honor their loved ones again.
"My first husband was in the Korean war before he passed away. My new husband served in Vietnam so I’ve married two veterans. I also have a brother who was in Vietnam and the Korean war. This is something that I do every year cause of the deep ties I have to the military," said Anita Loando-Acohido, Vice President, Veterans of Foreign Wars.
Many of them say they're thankful there are multiple ceremonies on Memorial Day. In fact, Anita Acohido said she spent her morning at Punchbowl before she presented lei at the Governor's Memorial Day Ceremony in Kaneohe.