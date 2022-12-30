'Every situation is different' | Former officer outlines defense training at MPD following shooting

KAHULUI, Hawaii (KITV4) -- As the Maui Police Department (MPD) continues to investigate an officer-involved shooting Thursday night that left a 29-year-old Kahului man dead, former MPD assistant chief Clyde Holokai explained how officers are taught to respond to such encounters.
"Every situation is different and there's different variables in every situation," Holokai said.
Thursday's incident happened at around 7 p.m. at a home in Kahului along Pu'ukani Street between Pu'unene Avenue and Aoloa Loop. Officers responded to a report of a 29-year-old man who was suicidal.
The Maui Police Department reported the man had a knife over his head and charged one of the officers, who then shot at the suspect.
Officers then attended to the suspect, who was taken to Maui Memorial Medical Center where he later died.
While further details of the interaction between the officer and the suspect have not been released, Holokai said every officer is taught how to talk to armed suspects, de-escalate situations, and use less lethal weapons before using deadly force.
Officers also complete scenarios to practice how to make quick decisions in these types of incidents where they may be under attack.
"A lot of people, their only education comes from movies," Holokai said. "Of course, in movies, we see a man with a knife and they always lose, and you see the officer take a shot, one shot, down. That doesn't happen in real life."
In reality, Holokai said studies and trainings indicate if an officer has their gun holstered, there needs to be 21 feet between them and a knife-wielding suspect in order to protect themselves. The safety distance drops to 14 feet when the officer has their gun pointed to the suspect.
Officers, however, are instructed to analyze how a suspect responds to their commands. The higher the threat a suspect presents, the more authoritative an officer will have to behave towards them, according to Holokai.
"To be honest, majority of encounters end in our officers not deciding to use force if the proper tactics are used, starting with not just the verbal, but the command presence of the officer themselves," Holokai added. "How they look, how they exit the car, how they speak to the person, things like that."
The officer involved in Thursday's shooting is on administrative leave, which is standard procedure.
No other injuries were reported and MPD is still investigating the incident.