'Every person has a story': Honolulu art exhibit showcases work by houseless community

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST SUNDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 20 to 30 knots. Seas up to 10 feet in the
Alenuihaha Channel, Big Island Leeward Waters and Big Island
Southeast Waters.
* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai
Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward Waters, Oahu
Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County Windward Waters,
Maalaea Bay, Pailolo Channel, Alenuihaha Channel, Big Island
Leeward Waters and Big Island Southeast Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
HONOLULU (KITV4) - There's a new exhibit in Honolulu showcasing artwork from a unique perspective.
'Where I Live: Houseless in Honolulu' at the Arts and Letters Gallery on Nuuanu Avenue, features work by some of O'ahu's houseless community through live poetry, video, 3-D art, and installations.
Two of the five artists are housed, while three are still living on the streets.
Co-curator Noe Tanigawa says the exhibit aims to build understanding and connection between those who are housed, and those who are not.
“It proved to us that every person has a story. Learning the story of these people has been pretty incredible,” explained Tanigawa. “There’s a lot of resilience. We’re not saying that homelessness is great. We’re saying there are answers out there that are being found here by some of the people in this show."
One of the featured artists, is Dwayne Valdez.
The U.S. Army veteran now lives in Waikiki, and shares his story of overcoming addiction, sickness, and living on the streets of Kakaako in a tent, through two pieces in the gallery.
“That was just a reflection of my life through the tent, through being homeless,” explained Valdez. “That’s what I did to tell my story. I was stuck in that tent for quite a while, about three years I think."
'Where I Live: Houseless in Honolulu’ runs through July 23, Tuesdays through Saturdays, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 1164 Nu'uanu Avenue.