Evening tours return to 'Iolani Palace

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- This December, visitors to 'Iolani Palace will get a rare opportunity to experience the palace after dark.
In honor of Queen Kapi'olani’s birthday, 'Iolani Palace will once again welcome visitors for moonlit tours and entertainment.
The tours will run from 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Dec. 28, 29 and 30. Guests will hear stories of the Queen’s life and legacy as live music fills the halls.
“The Queen’s Evening Tours provide our guests with a rare opportunity to visit 'Iolani Palace at night,” said Paula Akana, executive director of the Friends of 'Iolani Palace. “The magical evening, full of music and dance, allows you a sneak peek into how our King and his Queen entertained visitors from near and far.”
Prices for the Queen’s Evening Tours are as follows:
Adults - $45
Children (ages 6-12) - $25
Children (ages 5 and under) - FREE
Reservations are required and tickets are limited to two per adult. Tours will start every 15 minutes beginning at 5:30 p.m. with the last tour starting at 9 p.m. Ticket sales opened to the public on Monday, Nov. 28 at 8 a.m. To reserve a spot or learn more, visit www.iolanipalace.org.
Please note the Palace will close early at 3 p.m. with last tickets sold at 2 p.m. on Dec. 28, 29 and 30 in preparation of the Queen’s Evening Tours.
