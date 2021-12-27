Evening tours commemorate Queen Kapiolani's birthday

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST
TUESDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and seas
6 to 11 feet.
* WHERE...Big Island Leeward Waters, Alenuihaha Channel, Pailolo
Channel, Big Island Southeast Waters, Maalaea Bay, Kauai
Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai
Windward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County Windward Waters
and Oahu Windward Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
HONOLULU (KITV4) - From exploring the twilight-lit corridors, to seeing the exterior lights, pierce through the night's sky--evening tours at Iolani Palace see the light of day for the first time since the start of the pandemic.
December 31, marks the celebration of Queen Kapi'olani's 187th birthday.
To honor her legacy a special two-night event provides guests exclusive access to explore the halls and history preserved within palace walls.
"I think for us, it's an honor to be able to give the tour, to be able to give her story, to be able to share her story again with our community," said palace docent Leilani Kahoano.
It's one of the few opportunities members of the public have to visit the historic site after dark.
Iolani Palace Executive Director, Paula Akana admitted a nighttime tour is unlike any other, "I really think it's magical. There are fewer people, you kind of feel like you have the palace to yourself."
Tours are going to look a little different this year, to account for COVID-19 protocol with guests limited to groups of 25 people.
Just 400 slots were made available this year.
Admission was free, and tickets sold out in less than 30 minutes.
Those, lucky enough to secure a spot, emphasizing how special the experience really is.
"This is probably the best tour I've had here yet. It's nice to be in a more intimate setting. You have more time to pay attention to what the docents are sharing," said Makana Look.
Commitment to continue learning and celebrating Hawaii's past, is how staff and visitors alike say they will keep Hawaii's significant history alive.