...HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR SOUTH FACING SHORES OF ALL ISLANDS...
.Reinforcing long-period south-southeast swell (170 degrees) will
peak tonight before slowly dropping below advisory levels late
Tuesday.
...HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Surf 8 to 12 feet.
* WHERE...South facing shores of all islands.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Moderate. Strong breaking waves and strong currents
will make swimming dangerous.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Head all advice from ocean safety officials. When in doubt, don't
go out.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST TUESDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 15 to 25 kt with higher gusts.
* WHERE...Oahu Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel and Maui County
Windward Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
EV drivers on Oahu will see a new road usage charge
HONOLULU (KITV4) – There is a gas tax we pay whenever we fill up our cars, however drivers who have electric vehicles obviously do not pay the tax.
State lawmakers are looking to make up for the loss of that revenue.
Senate Bill1534, passed out of the 2023 legislative session will create a mileage-based road usage charge that will impact all electric vehicles first. Drivers will pay based on how much they use the roadways.
The Road Usage Charge (RUC) program will eliminate the annual $50 surcharge for electric vehicles.
“Your average EV driver will not pay more than what they’re paying now, they can only possibly pay less. The money would go fixing potholes and maintaining the highways,” said Senator Chris Lee, district 25.
Some residents believe this goes against the state's goal to go clean and drive electric.
They asked, “how did the state go from providing incentives to get people to purchase more expensive electric vehicles such as free parking at meters and at the airport to now being singled out for higher registration fees and the road usage charge?”
“I think this extra charge should go off the weight of the cars first. I know many electric cars have heavier batteries but we should look at trucks that add more damage to the roads,” said Tammy Synowiecki, an electric vehicle driver.
Senator Chris Lee emphasizes all vehicles will be impacted eventually since it is a phased-in system.
“It won’t dissuade anyone from buying an EV because you won’t pay more, it’ll be either the same amount of $50 or less. This is fairer for everyone who uses the roadways, long-term,” said the senator.
Based on the annual safety check and your car’s odometer reading, that will be the basis for how the fee is prescribed. The road usage charge is scheduled to go into effect two years on July 1, 2025.