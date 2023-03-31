ESPN 300 ELITE Hawaii Camp returns to Maui for summer 2023

Jojo Dickson and Poncho Laloulu after the Under Armour High School All-American Game. Laloulu is just the second player from Hawai'i to get the coveted invited in the games 16 year history. The first was Manti Te'o in 2009.
MAUI COUNTY, Hawaii (KITV4) -- It’s one thing to have the talent. It’s another to get the looks. You need both to get recruited to play football at the collegiate level.
In Hawaii, there is definitely no shortage of talent. Local players are on college football rosters across the country. The state although small in size, has even made a name for itself in the NFL world. But when you live on an island in the middle of the Pacific Ocean, getting the exposure, is a bit more of a challenge.
Jojo Dickson grew up on Maui and played football for Baldwin High School. He knows just how difficult it can be to get that exposure.
The one-day camp includes a full recruiting seminar, an NFL style combine testing portion, and position specific drills. Former collegiate and professional players and coaches are on-site offering individual instruction and guidance. And there to document it all, media members from ESPN, Rivals, and 24/7 Sports.
“One of the most valuable things we offer is the recruiting seminar,” said Dickson. “Guys with so much experience in the field speaking.”
Dickson says in addition to the exposure challenge in Hawaii, the education on how to get to the next level is lacking.
It’s [recruiting] ever evolving,” said Dickson. “If you take the route I took out of high school, you’ll have no-shot these days. It’s so accelerated. It’s good in a way that a lot of the kids that wouldn’t have gotten a look back in the day, they get their chance, but it’s so quick that if you miss your window, you miss out. So, you really need to be on it. You really need to be educated on the process and you have to be up to date on it as it revolves.”
So how does a camp in Hawai’i get its participants the exposure? It’s definitely not easy for college coaches or recruiters to hop on a plane and get here.
But with the ESPN 300 ELITE Hawai’i Camp, they don’t have to. With the UC Report, players’ information can get out to anyone. And with media members from ESPN, Rivals, and 24/7 Sports, a bridge is built thousands of miles across the ocean.
“We can get your information out to anyone out there. If your numbers are comparable to the top kids in the nation, they will see it and that can draw some interest,” said Dickson. “So we have the opportunity to get some underdogs out there, get some under the radar guys out there.”
Last year’s invite going to camp MVP, Poncho Laloulu, an offensive lineman from Farrington High School.
Dickson got to travel with Laloulu to Orlando, Flor. as a coach in the game.
“It was just amazing, said Dickson. “To see him from Hawaii being out there with the rest of them, going head-to-head, earned a starting spot. He got a lot of reps and experience. And that is only going to help him. That is the closest you are going to get to college football before getting there.”
This year, another invite is up for grabs. So, Dickson says, bring your ‘A’ game.
“[Last year] We had 90-95% of kids who had division 1 offers in the state attending the camp. So, they were there, and they drew the attention. Then some of the other kids who were looking for that kind of spotlight, who hadn’t had it yet elevated their game. And so, this year, they’ve been preparing for it. They’ve seen what it can do, what it’s about, and they’ve grown tremendously since,” said Dickson.
The main goal behind the camp is to help local athletes get to the next level, whether that be through exposure, education, or guidance.
“That is really all I am after. Helping kids get to the next level, allowing them to experience that for themselves, have that opportunity,” said Dickson. “What they do from there, I hope they maximize it as best they can, but really getting to experience that for themselves and see what they do with it after.”
WATCH: To hear from Poncho Laloulu and Mone Malafu. Two former camp participants, on how attending camps helped them achieve their dreams of playing division 1 college football.
