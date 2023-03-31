 Skip to main content
ESPN 300 ELITE Hawaii Camp returns to Maui for summer 2023

  • Updated
MAUI COUNTY, Hawaii (KITV4) -- It’s one thing to have the talent. It’s another to get the looks. You need both to get recruited to play football at the collegiate level.

In Hawaii, there is definitely no shortage of talent. Local players are on college football rosters across the country. The state although small in size, has even made a name for itself in the NFL world. But when you live on an island in the middle of the Pacific Ocean, getting the exposure, is a bit more of a challenge.

Jojo Dickson and Poncho Laloulu after the Under Armour High School All-American Game. Laloulu is just the second player from Hawai'i to get the coveted invited in the games 16 year history. The first was Manti Te'o in 2009.

Registration is open for the second ESPN 300 Elite Hawaii Camp -- a football camp that last year attracted more than 400 athletes from all around the state. The man behind the camp, Jojo Dickson, tells KITV4 the driving force is to help get Hawaii players to the next level. And in year one, they’re already seeing some of those strides.

An error occurred