Eruption at Big Island's Kilauea continues to impress

HAWAII VOLCANOES NATIONAL PARK, Hawaii (KITV4) -- -- "Pele is mysterious. I hear a chant from Auntie Malia Craver," Kumu Kawai from Mountain View told KITV4, "And she says about Pele and how she moves- and her will is to get to the sea. So when you see her fire, she's going towards the sea."
Kumu Kawaii began to chant in the direction of the southwest vent where lava has been erupting within the crater since June 7th.
Kumu and Ken from Mountain View in Puna arrived to show their respects.
"Oh, I see the beauty of Tutu Pele and her showing her beauty to locals and as well as the visitors. And this is awesome. And we're here to pay homage to Pele and give our ho'okupu and see her beauty," Ken Nakashima said.
Have tourists arriving at midday been willing to wait until sundown?
"That's what I'm waiting for. I'm waiting for twilight so I can really enjoy the beauty of that lava eruption that's so spectacular right now," Glenn Camporelli of Kona said.
For many visitors, this is their first time peering down into Halema'uma'u Crater. And once the sun goes down, it is a sight to behold. Some hung around for hours knowing there was something unique about seeing the eruption this time.
"I can't remember ever seeing it like this during the daytime," Esther Crear said.
"Seventh or eighth time seeing a flow. This one is a little different. This is a lot more rambunctious. Just awe-inspiring, really," Chistopher Crear added.
"I have to say awe-inspiring, but also frightening. And the reason why I say it is because in 2018, we were a part of that flow and we lost our house in Leilani Estate, so it's still frightening," Esther Crear explained, "Well, yeah, it's exciting to me because Fissure 8 was in our backyard, literally. The lava being formed in the backyard. And it's occurring in the back of the house."
"So, it's scary, but to me it's like, hey, this is how the earth's work is made," Christopher Crear concluded.