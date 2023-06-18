 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Eruption at Big Island's Kilauea continues to impress

  • Updated
  • 0
Visitors continue to marvel at Kilauea eruption

Kumu and Ken from Mountain View pay homage to Pele.

Volcanoes National Park was really busy again today, on the second day of the new eruption. And locals say there is something unique this time about the 371-acre lava lake.

HAWAII VOLCANOES NATIONAL PARK, Hawaii (KITV4) -- -- "Pele is mysterious. I hear a chant from Auntie Malia Craver," Kumu Kawai from Mountain View told KITV4, "And she says about Pele and how she moves- and her will is to get to the sea. So when you see her fire, she's going towards the sea."

Kumu Kawaii began to chant in the direction of the southwest vent where lava has been erupting within the crater since June 7th.

Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com

Recommended for you

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Promotional Offers

No promotional rates found.

Purchase Gift Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your email address?
Who is this gift for?
Who is this gift from?
Delivery date
What's your billing location?
Subtotal:
Total:
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK

An error occurred