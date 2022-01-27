Entangled humpback whale freed near Maui

UKUMEHAME, Hawaiʻi (KITV4) – A National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA)-led team successfully freed an entangled one-year-old humpback whale off Maui on Jan. 26, 2022.
The 22-28 foot long yearling whale was safely disentangled from over 140 feet of line thanks to an extensive response effort by multiple agencies, organizations, and responders.
According to an NOAA press release, the whale’s entanglement was initially reported by the PacWhale Eco-Adventures vessel Ocean Odyssey.
The whale was wrapped one time around its tailstock with a small gauge yellow line and trailing a hard plastic buoy about 60-feet behind it. According to the press release, the line had already begun to cut into the whale’s flesh.
The entangled whale’s sighting prompted the launch of a massive response effort, involving personnel and resources from the Hawaiian Islands Humpback Whale National Marine Sanctuary, NOAA Fisheries, West Maui Rapid Response team (trained personnel from Ultimate Whale Watch), U.S. Coast Guard (Station Maui), NOAA Office of Law Enforcement, Kaho'olawe Island Reserve Commission, State of Hawaiʻi Division of Aquatic Resources, and University of Hawaiʻi - Hawaiʻi Institute of Marine Biology (two teams involving whale and shark researchers).
According to the press release, a NOAA-led entanglement response team aboard the Hawaiian Islands Humpback Whale National Marine Sanctuary vessel Koholā met up with responders safely monitoring the whale’s position approximately an hour and a half after the initial report.
The highly trained entanglement responders then launched a rigid inflatable “approach boat" from the Koholā, making contact with the entangled gear trailing behind the whale.
The entanglement team used hooked knives attached to poles to cut the line off of the creature, freeing it by late in the afternoon.
Although the whale stayed near the surface during the removal process, efforts were complicated by the creatures high rate of speed, as the 22-28 foot long marine mammal sometimes reached a pace of 6 knots during the operation.
Ed Lyman, Hawaiian Islands Humpback Whale National Marine Sanctuary’s Natural Resource Management Specialist and NOAA Fisheries’ Large Whale Entanglement Response Coordinator, was on the “approach boat” at several points during the operation, and offered a possible explanation for the speed of the pursuit, suggesting that, “By swimming fast, the whale might be more comfortable towing the gear versus the deadweight.”
Preliminary reports indicate that the gear was some sort of local mooring equipment.
“This was likely a more recent entanglement. The whale was in fair to good condition, but the impact was coming,” explained Lyman. “That whale would have died, probably in a matter of weeks.”
All the line removed from the whale was pulled from the water by responders.
This was the second entangled humpback whale sighted this week, with authorized responders removing approximately 2,000 feet of line from an entangled whale near Kauaʻi last weekend. That whale remains partially ensnared and is currently offshore, but being monitored.
Lyman emphasized the danger of these operations, reminding the public that authorized removal teams are extensively qualified and experienced; made up of biologists, whale experts, fishermen, and mariners
“This is a response that takes preparation, experience, and effort. It no doubt can be dangerous,” explained Lyman. “Much of the response team is tailoring their lives to be on-call.”
However, Lyman also spoke to the important roles that numerous others who weren’t in the “approach boat” played in the operation, including the Coast Guard standing by should someone be injured in the disentanglement process, and the Ocean Odyssey crewmembers who reported the whale’s condition and location.
Additionally, Lyman stressed the importance of community involvement, saying that, while they should not attempt to remove nets themselves, the public’s assistance in a safe and effective way is essential to helping disentangle whales.
“There are certain roles people can and should play, and there are certain roles that incur too much risk to both the animal and the well-meaning responder,” explained Lyman.
Lyman encouraged anyone who sees an entangled whale to keep the safe, legally required distance of 100 yards by boat or drone, and call the NOAA Marine Wildlife Hotline at 888-256-9840.
“It’s the best way to help the whale,” said Lyman, thanking the community for their past and future cooperation. He also encouraged the public to take the free online U.S. Whale Entanglement Response Course, which helps members of the public better assist trained disentanglement teams.