Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST
WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Northeast winds 20 to 25 kt. Seas 8 to 12 feet.

* WHERE...Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward Waters, Kaiwi Channel,
Maui County Windward Waters, Maalaea Bay, Pailolo Channel,
Alenuihaha Channel, Big Island Leeward Waters and Big Island
Southeast Waters.

* WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.

&&

Entangled humpback whale cleared of marine debris off Maui

Hawaii Whale Entanglement

This photo provided by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration shows an entangled humpback whale in the Hawaiian Islands Humpback Whale National Marine Sanctuary off Maui. The female humpback, traveling with a male and a calf, was freed on Monday, Feb. 14, 2022. (M. Lammers/NOAA via AP) (MMHSRP Permit # 18786-06)

HONOLULU (AP) — A female humpback whale traveling with a male and a calf has been freed after it was found entangled in a line with a large bundle of marine debris attached.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration says the whale was freed while swimming in the Hawaiian Islands Humpback Whale National Marine Sanctuary off Maui.

There was more than 500 feet of line that was wrapped tightly around the humpback’s head. The agency said tight wraps on the head are dangerous to the trained response teams that approach the whales to cut the animals free.

The line was tangled with various kinds of marine debris that accumulates in the waters around Hawaii.

