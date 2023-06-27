 Skip to main content
Enjoy films under the stars at the 2023 Maui Film Festival

  • Updated
Maui Film Festival Stardust Cinema

MAUI, Hawaii (KITV4) – Grab popcorn and a jacket because the Maui Film Festival begins Wednesday at the Maui Arts and Cultural Center (MACC). The open-air cinema experience will have you watching films under the moon and stars.

The event will be a five-day showcase of storytelling through film alongside other nightly festivities like live music, hula, tributes and surprises. People can buy food and drinks at the MACC.

Yara Shahidi Maui Film Festival Honoree
Annie Gonzalez Maui Film Festival Honoree

Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com

