Enjoy films under the stars at the 2023 Maui Film Festival

MAUI, Hawaii (KITV4) – Grab popcorn and a jacket because the Maui Film Festival begins Wednesday at the Maui Arts and Cultural Center (MACC). The open-air cinema experience will have you watching films under the moon and stars.
The event will be a five-day showcase of storytelling through film alongside other nightly festivities like live music, hula, tributes and surprises. People can buy food and drinks at the MACC.
Among the films is a combination of 11 local and international premieres. One feature, based in Hawaii’s North Shore, Big Wave Guardians, highlights lifeguards - the heroes of the water. The film explores how surfing is intertwined with Hawaiian culture. Tap here to find the full list of films.
KITV4’s own Malika Dudley will interview Brian Keaulana, a surfer from Big Wave Guardians, around 5:20 p.m. Wednesday.
“We’re so excited for this year’s Maui Film Festival, celebrating exceptional filmmaking in the service of compassionate and transformative storytelling and recognizing our honorees who have made extraordinary contributions to cinema,” Founder and Director for Maui Film Festival Barry Rivers said. “Our slate is filled with compelling, entertaining, and magical stories that will inspire our Maui community – all to be enjoyed at our magnificent Stardust Cinema under the sun, lit by the moon and powered by the sun.”
The film festival will also honor two actresses, Yara Shahidi and Annie Gonzalez, who will be presented by Malika on Saturday.
Shahidi will be receiving the Shining Star Award. She stars as Tinker Bell in Disney’s live-action film Peter Pan & Wendy and is an executive producer for grown-ish, a spinoff from ABC’s black-ish. According to the Maui Film Festival, the award recognizes film artists that dream big and deliver brilliantly charismatic and revelatory performances every time that opportunity knocks.
Gonzalez will be receiving the Rising Star Award. She stars as the lead role in Flamin’ Hot, which is the first film to get a simultaneous release on Disney+ and Hulu. According to the film festival, the Rising Star Award recognizes an actor or actress for abundant creativity to support honest and life-changing art.