Offers go here

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you. Your account has been registered. Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

EMS responds to a head-on collision involving a tour bus near Waimea Beach Park

  • Updated
  • 0
Generic car crash
FILE

HONOLULU (KITV4) - Emergency Medical Services (EMS) responded to a 911 call about a head-on collision near Waimea Beach Park on Wednesday.

The call came in at 1:41 PM and it is reported that a head-on collision between a Sedan and a tour bus occurred right before Waimea Bay Kahuku bound. 

EMS dispatched four ambulances with a total of 18 people involved in the collision. Seven were transported to the hospital, four in serious condition, and three with minor injuries.

This story is still developing, stay with KITV4 for further updates.

Tags

Recommended for you