EMS responds to a head-on collision involving a tour bus near Waimea Beach Park BY: KITV4 WEB STAFF Nov 24, 2021 Nov 24, 2021 Updated 4 hrs ago

HONOLULU (KITV4) - Emergency Medical Services (EMS) responded to a 911 call about a head-on collision near Waimea Beach Park on Wednesday.The call came in at 1:41 PM and it is reported that a head-on collision between a Sedan and a tour bus occurred right before Waimea Bay Kahuku bound. EMS dispatched four ambulances with a total of 18 people involved in the collision. Seven were transported to the hospital, four in serious condition, and three with minor injuries.This story is still developing, stay with KITV4 for further updates.