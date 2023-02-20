Emergency shelters reopen on Big Island due to rain, flooding

...FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 1130 PM HST THIS EVENING FOR
THE ISLAND OF OAHU IN HONOLULU COUNTY...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues.
* WHERE...The island of Oahu in Honolulu County.
* WHEN...Until 1130 PM HST.
* IMPACTS...Minor flooding on roads, poor drainage areas, and in
streams.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 801 PM HST, radar shows a band of showers over the western
half of Oahu this evening. This shower band will continue to
produce periods of moderate to heavy rain from the Waianae
Mountains to the Ewa Plain. Other areas on the eastern half
of Oahu may also see increasing heavy rainfall trends over
the next few hours. Rain was falling at a rate of 1 to 2
inches per hour.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Honolulu, Mililani, Pearl City, Waikele, Wahiawa, Wheeler
Field, Waipahu, Kunia, Aiea, Halawa, Schofield Barracks,
Waiahole, Waikane, Salt Lake, Moanalua, Kahaluu, Ahuimanu,
Iroquois Point, Ewa Beach and Kaaawa.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Stay away from streams, drainage ditches and low lying areas prone
to flooding.
Slow down and use extra caution while driving on Oahu roadways
tonight due to water ponding and visibilities rapidly dropping to
near zero in heavy shower bands.
This advisory may need to be extended beyond 1130 PM HST if flooding;
persists.
Weather Alert
...FLOOD WATCH FOR KAUAI...OAHU...AND NIIHAU FROM NOON TODAY THROUGH
TUESDAY AFTERNOON...
...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible.
* WHERE...Oahu.
* WHEN...Through Tuesday afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Flood prone roads and other low lying areas may be
closed due to elevated runoff and overflowing streams. Urban areas
may receive more significant flooding and property damage due to
rapid runoff.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Deepening low pressure west of the state will produce an
increase in heavy showers and thunderstorms over the western
end of the state through tonight. Given that soils are nearly
saturated, flash flooding may develop anywhere on Oahu.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.
Weather Alert
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...East to southeast winds 20 to 30 kt. Seas 7 to 12 feet.
* WHERE...All Hawaiian Waters except Maalaea Bay.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
