Emergency shelters open on Hawaii Island due to rain, flooding

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH SATURDAY AFTERNOON FOR ALL HAWAIIAN
ISLANDS...
...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH SATURDAY AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected.
* WHERE...All the main Hawaiian islands.
* WHEN...Through Saturday afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Significant flooding may occur due to the overflow of
streams and drainages across the state. Roads may also be closed,
along with property damage in urban or low lying spots due to
runoff. Landslides may also occur in areas with steep terrain.
Areas of particular concern include east and southeast sections of
the Big Island, where washout of roads could isolate communities.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- A plume of tropical moisture will remain over the islands for
the next few days. Heavy rainfall and a few thunderstorms
will be possible. High rainfall rates are expected to result
in flash flooding, particularly in areas which are already
saturated from recent rainfall.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.
A Flood Watch means that conditions are favorable for flash
flooding. Flash Flooding is LIFE THREATENING. Do not cross fast
flowing water in your vehicle or on foot.
Hawaii County officials say they’ve opened two shelters in Kau because of the highway closure in the area. No homes have been impacted by the storm, and the shelters are being opened for any travelers or work commuters who are impacted by the highway closure, officials said.
Those shelters are located at the Naalehu Community Center and the Robert Herkes Gym in Pahala.
The shelters will remain open all day and possibly into the evening, as needed, county officials said. Red Cross volunteers will be on hand to operate the shelters.
Naalehu Community Center: 95-5635 Mamalahoa Highway, Naalehu, HI 96772
Robert Herkes Gym: 96-1219 Kamani Street, Pahala, HI 96777
Matthew has been the digital content manager for KITV4 since September 2021. Matthew is a prolific writer, editor, and self-described "newsie" who's worked in television markets in Oklahoma, California, and Hawaii.