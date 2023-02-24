Elusive Big Island skunk finally captured thanks to teriyaki chicken

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST MONDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 20 to 30 kt. Seas 8 to 11 feet.
* WHERE...All Hawaiian coastal waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Monday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
HILO, Hawaii (KITV4) -- A Hilo resident who was trying to trap mongooses on his property ended up capturing a smelly surprise instead – one that has no business being in Hawaii in the first place!
Chris Owens lives in the Keaukaha area. On Thursday, when he went to check his traps to see if he caught any mongooses, Ownes found that he instead caught a skunk.
According to the Hawaii Department of Agriculture, the skunk is believed to be the same one that was spotted by Stevedores at Hilo Harbor back in December 2022. Back then, the stevedores reported seeing the skunk while a cargo ship was being unloaded.
Efforts to capture the skunk were fruitless, and sightings popped up all around the area – one at the Hilo airport and another in late January at the Naniloa Golf Course.
At the beginning of February, a skunk was spotted in the Keaukaha area. Each time the skunk was spotted, crews with the ag department would respond, setting traps and conducting night searches, but the skunk managed to evade capture.
Enter Owens, who told ag officials he had only just started setting traps – baited with teriyaki chicken – to capture mongooses that were raiding his chicken coop. The skunk apparently found the sweet, savory chicken too good to pass up.
“We are fortunate that Mr. Owens was able to contain the skunk which has been eluding capture for several months. Because skunks are nocturnal animals it made it more difficult for staff to track this one down. It takes all of us to protect Hawaii,” said chairperson of the Hawaii Board of Agriculture, Sharon Hurd, in a press release.
Skunks are prohibited in Hawaii and are only allowed by permit for research and exhibition in a municipal zoo. In the US, skunks are recognized as one of the four primary wild carriers of rabies, a fatal viral disease of mammals that is often transmitted through the bite of an infected animal.
Hawaii is the only state in the US and one of the few places in the world that is free of rabies, according to the Department of Agriculture.
Live skunks have been spotted by stevedores and captured at Honolulu Harbor in June 2022, July 2021, January 2021 and February 2018. On Maui, a live skunk was captured at Kahului Harbor in December 2020 and one was captured at a trucking company in August 2018. All previously captured skunks have tested negative for rabies
If you spot or capture a skunk, or any invasive species, you are asked to report it to the Hawaii Pest Hotline at 808-643-7378.
Matthew has been the digital content manager for KITV4 since September 2021. Matthew is a prolific writer, editor, and self-described "newsie" who's worked in television markets in Oklahoma, California, and Hawaii.