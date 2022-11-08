Election night keeps staff, volunteers busy at the state's counting center.

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The State Capitol served as the counting center for Tuesday night's elections. This is the final stop for the ballots. Here, the ballots are counted and then locked up again for safety.
In October, the state mailed out 726,000 ballots to registered voters across the state. By Tuesday, Chief Elections Official Scott Nago says that number increased to 730,000 ballots.
The state doesn't release election results until everyone has voted. Due to long lines at the Honolulu Hale, Kapolei Hale, and Wailuku Voter Service Centers, the first printout was delayed. New this year, the Elections Office used a program called Remote Rally to cut down on the drive or fly time.
Nago says, "We're going to transmit directly from the Voter Service Center when it closes, directly to the Counting Center. That way we don't have to wait for transit time. Shortly after it closes, we'll get the results here and can put them into the report."
Meantime, at the counting center, dozens of Official Observers maintained a fair political process. Chief Official Elections Observer Dennis Kam, who's been doing this for 40 years, explains, "We're here to make sure all the procedures are being followed and fair at the counting center at the state Capitol."
There's an extensive system of checks and balances, as the observers perform manual audits as well- "a separate manual audit of the beginning batches we've run through the scanner. It's a manual audit, counting paper ballots," Kam describes.
Kam says he and his crew are ready for a long-haul Tuesday into Wednesday. And he encourages others to join. "More people should come out next election. Come and see what the election is about. It's an eye-opening experience," he encourages.
The state says third printout of the unofficial results will come sometime Wednesday, probably in the evening. But the final results will be released in about a week after any signature issues have been rectified or "cured."