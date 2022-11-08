 Skip to main content
Election night keeps staff, volunteers busy at the state's counting center

Ballot Counting Center

Election night keeps staff, volunteers busy at the state's counting center.

November 8, 2022: KITV4's Diane Ako is live from the Hawaii State Capitol to review the midterm election results

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The State Capitol served as the counting center for Tuesday night's elections. This is the final stop for the ballots. Here, the ballots are counted and then locked up again for safety. 

In October, the state mailed out 726,000 ballots to registered voters across the state. By Tuesday, Chief Elections Official Scott Nago says that number increased to 730,000 ballots.

