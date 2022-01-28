Elderly woman dies in Waimānalo crash

WAIMĀNALO, Hawaiʻi (KITV4) -- A multi-vehicle accident on the Kalanianaole Highway near Sea Life Park left one woman dead and another injured on Jan. 27, 2022.
According to the Honolulu Police Department (HPD), the crash occurred at approximately 6:37 p.m. when a Toyota sedan traveling southbound crossed the double yellow lane marking. The sedan, operated by a 77-year-old-woman, proceeded to sideswipe a Toyota truck before colliding head-on with a Honda sedan driven by a 75-year-old woman.
The Honolulu Fire Department (HFD) said in a press release that four units responded to the crash. The first firefighters arrived at the scene at 6:47 p.m. Both of the elderly women were seriously injured, with one trapped inside her vehicle.
HFD personnel used extrication equipment and battery-powered hydraulic rescue tools, freeing the trapped woman from the vehicle by 6:58 p.m.
Both the sedans’ drivers were transported to area hospitals by Honolulu Emergency Medical Services (EMS).
The driver of the sideswiped Toyota truck, an 18-year-old female, remained on scene but was not injured.
According to HPD, the elderly driver of the Toyota sedan later succumbed to her injuries at the hospital.
HPD said that while any involvement of drugs or alcohol remains unknown, speed does not appear to be a factor in the crash.