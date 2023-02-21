 Skip to main content
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...East winds 20 to 30 kt. Seas 7 to 12 feet.

* WHERE...All Hawaiian Waters except Maalaea Bay.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.

Eight Oahu middle and high school teams advance to Hawaii VEX Robotics Championship in Dallas

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- A total of 8 out of 50 Hawaiʻi VEX robotics teams will advance to the 2023 VEX Robotics World Championships, after all the teams competed at the Hawaiʻi VEX Robotics Middle and High School State Championships, at Kamehameha Schools – Kapālama February 19-20.

In the World Championships, Hawaiʻi middle and high school robotics teams will showcase their game strategy, design and teamwork skills for an opportunity to be crowned world champions at the global event held April 25 through May 4 in Dallas, Texas.

