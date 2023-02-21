Eight Oahu middle and high school teams advance to Hawaii VEX Robotics Championship in Dallas

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 20 to 30 kt. Seas 7 to 12 feet.
* WHERE...All Hawaiian Waters except Maalaea Bay.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- A total of 8 out of 50 Hawaiʻi VEX robotics teams will advance to the 2023 VEX Robotics World Championships, after all the teams competed at the Hawaiʻi VEX Robotics Middle and High School State Championships, at Kamehameha Schools – Kapālama February 19-20.
In the World Championships, Hawaiʻi middle and high school robotics teams will showcase their game strategy, design and teamwork skills for an opportunity to be crowned world champions at the global event held April 25 through May 4 in Dallas, Texas.
You can see a full list of teams here (middle school), and here (high school).
At the middle school competition, Nānākuli Intermediate School team earned the VEX Excellence Award, while Waiʻanae Intermediate School and Waialua High & Intermediate School captured the Tournament Champion Award.
At the high school competition, Waialua High & Intermediate School earned the VEX Excellence Award.
A team from Saint Louis School captured the Tournament Champion Award with their alliance partner, Mililani Mechs, who also won the Robot Skills Champion Award. Pearl City High School earned the Design Award.
The double qualifications by these teams will allow one other Hawaiʻi team – to be determined by the Robotics Education and Competition Foundation – to advance to the VEX Worlds.
VEX Robotics is an educational robotics program that inspires students to excel in STEM principles while encouraging creativity, teamwork, leadership and problem solving among groups. This season, there were 250 registered teams from Hawaiʻi and over 900 students involved in VEX.
Robotics competitions foster these skills and prepare students to become future innovators as well as increase their interest in pursuing STEM careers. Tournaments are held year-round at the regional, state and national levels, and culminate in the VEX Robotics World Championship. There are approximately 20,000 teams from 45 countries participating in VEX tournaments.
Locally, the Hawaiʻi Space Grant Consortium (HSGC) oversees the Hawaiʻi VEX Robotics Competitions with funding through the University of Hawaiʻi Foundation. Expanded opportunities for space education through the efforts of the Hawaiʻi Space Grant Consortium have been focused on the public, particularly teachers and students in grades kindergarten through twelve. HSGC offers various remote and in-person trainings and workshops for coaches, teachers, and students, developing a robotics curriculum for STEM/robotics classes, and mentored teachers and students in rookie robotics programs.
Kathryn spent the last decade in the Bay Area working in nonprofits, education, and communications consulting. She has a B.A. in English from St. Mary's College of CA and an M.A. in Public Affairs and Politics from the University of San Francisco.