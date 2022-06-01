...HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR SOUTH FACING SHORES OF ALL ISLANDS
UNTIL 6 AM HST THURSDAY...
.A long-period south swell will gradually diminish, but will
continue to bring high surf to south facing shores of all islands
through tonight.
...HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Surf of 8 to 12 feet, gradually diminishing tonight and
Thursday.
* WHERE...South facing shores of all islands.
* WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Moderate...Expect strong breaking waves, shore
break, and strong longshore and rip currents making swimming
difficult and dangerous.
* PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Beachgoers, swimmers, and surfers should heed all advice given by
ocean safety officials and exercise caution.
&&
Weather Alert
A large, long-period south swell affecting the area will have the
potential to produce large breaking waves in harbor entrances
through this morning. This swell may also produce some harbor
surges at times. Mariners using south facing harbors should
exercise caution when entering or leaving the port and when
mooring or launching vessels.
An Egyptian-born Texas billionaire with Hawaii ties has died.
Fayez Sarofim, who owns a large beachfront estate along famed Kahala Avenue in East Oahu, died at his home in Houston last weekend at the age of 93, according to a death notice posted in the Houston Chronicle newspaper.
Sarofim, who paid $15 million in 1999 for the nine-bedroom, 10.5-bathroom, 14,100-square-foot home that occupies a 2.15-acre parcel, mainly made his fortune through owning blue-chip stocks for decades.
Duane Shimogawa has more than 15 years of experience in the media industry with stints as a reporter/anchor at several TV and radio stations, as well as newspapers such as Pacific Business News, Hawaii News Now, KNDU/KNDO-TV, and more.