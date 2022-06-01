 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR SOUTH FACING SHORES OF ALL ISLANDS
UNTIL 6 AM HST THURSDAY...

.A long-period south swell will gradually diminish, but will
continue to bring high surf to south facing shores of all islands
through tonight.

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Surf of 8 to 12 feet, gradually diminishing tonight and
Thursday.

* WHERE...South facing shores of all islands.

* WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Moderate...Expect strong breaking waves, shore
break, and strong longshore and rip currents making swimming
difficult and dangerous.

* PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Beachgoers, swimmers, and surfers should heed all advice given by
ocean safety officials and exercise caution.

&&

Weather Alert

A large, long-period south swell affecting the area will have the
potential to produce large breaking waves in harbor entrances
through this morning. This swell may also produce some harbor
surges at times. Mariners using south facing harbors should
exercise caution when entering or leaving the port and when
mooring or launching vessels.

Egyptian-born Texas billionaire with Hawaii ties has died

  • Updated
  • 0
Sarofim billionaire

An Egyptian-born Texas billionaire with Hawaii ties has died.

Fayez Sarofim, who owns a large beachfront estate along famed Kahala Avenue in East Oahu, died at his home in Houston last weekend at the age of 93, according to a death notice posted in the Houston Chronicle newspaper.

Sarofim, who paid $15 million in 1999 for the nine-bedroom, 10.5-bathroom, 14,100-square-foot home that occupies a 2.15-acre parcel, mainly made his fortune through owning blue-chip stocks for decades.

The property currently has a tax-assessed value of about $22.4 million.

Local luxury real estate expert Trevor Benn of Honolulu-based Forward Realty tells KITV4 that the value of the property could be substantially higher in today’s market.

Originally designed by famous Hawaii architect Vladimir Ossipoff, the home was originally built for the wife of the founder of Time Magazine.

The home is known as Halenaia or House of the Dolphins.

Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com

Tags

Recommended for you

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK