Efforts to build and keep affordable housing in Hawaii

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT
TO 6 PM HST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Seas 15 to 20 feet.
* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai
Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward Waters, Oahu
Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, and Maui County Windward Waters.
* WHEN...From midnight tonight to 6 PM HST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
Weather Alert
...EXTRA-LARGE NORTHWEST SWELL...
An extra-large northwest swell will arrive tonight and peak on
Wednesday, bringing the potential for moderate to locally strong
surges in exposed harbors. The swell will also bring the
potential for large breaking waves near harbor entrances.
Mariners using north and west facing harbors and boat launches
should exercise caution when entering or leaving port, and when
mooring or launching vessels.
Housing in Hawaii built as affordable - doesn't always stay that way.
Construction cranes dot the Honolulu skyline. Some these new buildings will make a dent in Hawaii's affordable housing need, helped in part by $300 million to the Hawaii Housing Finance Development Corporation.
"These funds act like gap financing in the form of low interest long term loans to developers," said HHFDC Executive Director Denise Iseri-Matsubara.
Last year HHFDC awarded funds to 15 projects, which will add a total of 2100 more affordable housing units. There is interest in building even more by developers.
"Demand was $356 million for rental market revolving funds. So the demand is there. Projects are out there, but there is an issue with private activity bonds - there is a ceiling on that," added Iseri-Matsubara.
While the state has millions to spend, little of that money is used to buy back affordable units from owners.
"If we are not able to buy them back, the owner is able to sell them at whatever price they can get," said Craig Nakamoto, Hawaii Community Development Authority Executive Director.
Over the past 5 years, the state has only bought back 5-6 units, while at the same time waived 4 times the amount of buy backs. Those allow owners to sell their units sooner than their required 2,5 or ten years.
Owners would still have to pay the difference in the selling price for the unit and what they bought it for - so the state would get equity money. But it would lose an affordable unit.
There are many more units that will soon lose restrictions which make sure units are owner occupied or remain affordable.
"We have about 500 units that still remain in their regulated terms. Some units will be expiring in 2023 and others in 2024," stated Nakamoto.
Since the state isn't buying back these units, Nakamoto would like non-profit agencies to step in.
"Bring in another buy back agency, or a number of non-profit organizations to help us to buy back reserve units to extend the affordability of the reserve unit for a little while longer," added Nakamoto.