...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 6 PM
HST THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Seas 15 to 20 feet.

* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai
Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward Waters, Oahu
Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, and Maui County Windward Waters.

* WHEN...From midnight tonight to 6 PM HST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.

&&

Eddie Aikau Big Wave Invitational canceled Wednesday due to poor wind, surf conditions

  Updated
  • 0
Eddie Aikau surf contest file

HALEIWA, Hawaii (KITV4) -- The Eddie Aikau Big Wave Invitational is no longer a go for Wednesday due to unfavorable wind and surf conditions, event organizers said Tuesday morning.

“Due to the direction of the swell and the wind conditions for 11/11/23, we care cancelling The Eddie and going to yellow,” Eddie Aikau’s brother, Clyde, wrote in an Instagram post.

The Eddie 2023 canceled

Tags

