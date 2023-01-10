Eddie Aikau Big Wave Invitational canceled Wednesday due to poor wind, surf conditions

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 6 PM
HST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Seas 15 to 20 feet.
* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai
Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward Waters, Oahu
Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, and Maui County Windward Waters.
* WHEN...From midnight tonight to 6 PM HST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
The invitational, the biggest surfing event in the world, is now in “Yellow Alert” and contest organizers hope for better conditions later in January.
The Eddie only runs if surf heights are consistently over 20-feet high during the daytime -- during the holding period from Dec. 14 till March 23.
A large winter swell is expected to generate massive surf on north and west-facing shores beginning at midnight on Wednesday, with wave heights between 40 and 50 feet for north-facing shores and 25 to 35 feet for west –facing shores, according to the National weather Service. A High Surf Warning is in effect until Thursday at 6 p.m.
"We appreciate you traveling all around the world from Portugal and Brazil, they jumped on the plane to ride in the Eddie, we appreciate it, but this is a time to keep training."
As the saying goes, the bay calls the day. The Eddie has only been a "go" nine times since it started back in the 80s.
The Eddie is now planned for January 22nd, weather conditions permitting.
Matthew has been the digital content manager for KITV4 since September 2021. Matthew is a prolific writer, editor, and self-described "newsie" who's worked in television markets in Oklahoma, California, and Hawaii.