Easter Sunday Forecast: After wet start to the weekend, more sunshine on the way

  • Updated
  • 0
Mauna Kea Mauna Loa snow

Image: MKWC

KAPALUA, Maui (KITV4) - Unstable and wet trade wind weather will continue for some windward areas across the state. As the disturbance that brought us flooding conditions Saturday moves away and weakens, we are expecting a slow return to more stable weather conditions.

You can expect to see clearing from north to south across the state with the highest likelihood for heavier rainfall existing for the Big Island today. The good news is the threat for flooding has diminished significantly since yesterday.

Today we expect showers for windward and mauna areas with improving conditions by this afternoon. Leeward sides may see a few scattered showers but sunshine is in the forecast.

Temperatures will rise into the low to mid 80's statewide. Winds are expected out of the ENE from 15 to 25 mph bringing breezy conditions statewide.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect until 6pm this evening for the summits of Maunakea and Maunaloa above 12,000' for up to 2" of additional snowfall. 

